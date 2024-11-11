LINX Mombasa: Connecting East Africa to the World

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) plans to expand its services in Kenya by introducing a new Internet Exchange Point (IXP) in Mombasa. This move marks a significant development for internet infrastructure in East Africa, following the successful launch of LINX Nairobi a year ago.

Mombasa, known for its strategic coastal location, hosts several major submarine internet cables, such as 2Africa, SEACOM, and TEAMS, positioning it as a critical digital gateway not only for Kenya but also for neighbouring countries, including Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and South Sudan. The establishment of LINX Mombasa aims to provide local peering and traffic exchange, which is expected to reduce both latency and costs by minimizing the need for international routing.

Enhanced Connectivity and Economic Growth

According to Nurani Nimpuno, Head of Global Engagement at LINX, “The launch of the Mombasa IXP is a significant step in bolstering interconnection across East Africa. This expansion strengthens our partnership with iColo and enhances the region’s digital backbone, paving the way for greater connectivity, innovation, and economic growth.”

The presence of global tech giants such as Google, Akamai, and Netflix in Mombasa’s data centres underscores the city’s growing importance in the global digital landscape. By localizing popular content, the new IXP is expected to enhance access speeds and reduce bandwidth costs significantly.

Technical and Economic Implications

Ranjith Cherickel, Founder & CEO of iColo, commented, “With over 90 networks already connected at our Mombasa data centre campuses, LINX Mombasa provides a far-reaching platform for enhancing interconnectivity. This collaboration opens numerous opportunities for our customers to peer not just locally but globally.”

LINX Mombasa will be housed at iColo’s MBA2 facility, which will leverage an interconnected fabric setup to offer advanced interconnection services. The facility, which will be equipped with Nokia technology to support peering services from the outset, is set to go live early in the first quarter of 2025.

Membership Benefits

LINX’s unique membership package allows existing members, including those connected to LINX Nairobi, to extend their connectivity to Mombasa without extra cost for a 10G port offering 1Gbps of peering service. This initiative is part of LINX’s strategy to encourage global network integration and resilience.

This expansion is anticipated to improve internet quality for users in East Africa and boost the region’s attractiveness to international tech companies and investors, fostering further technological and economic development.