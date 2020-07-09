Dell announces new XPS Desktop and Dell S-series Monitors

All products will be available in South Africa during Q3 and Q4 of this year 2020.

The new XPS Desktop, designed with power and purpose

Redesigned from the ground up, the XPS Desktop returns. Powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ (up to i9K) Processors and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2070 SUPER™ graphics, it’s equipped with high-end performance features to fuel hardware intensive tasks, creative workflows, gaming and virtual reality.

The new XPS Desktop packs amazing performance and offers plenty of expandability options with a tool-less chassis, so you can continue to improve your PC over time. It includes up to a 500W power supply to support up to 225W graphics, four storage bays and three expansion slots — a solid base for future computing needs. Our engineers designed this system to maximize performance and airflow from the open architecture. Thermals are enhanced with voltage regulator cooling, strategic venting placement and high RPM fans to maintain adequate airflow.

Dell XPS desktop

Designed and validated for hobbyist content creators as part of NVIDIA’s RTX Studio program and backed by NVIDIA Studio drivers, the XPS Desktop delivers the performance and reliability you need to bring any at home creative project to life. To make the selection process easy, configurations labelled as “Creator Edition” have been carefully chosen for those who aspire to cultivate their digital content creation skills – whether that be in photography, graphic design, music production or beyond.

Taking cues from fan favourite design elements of the new XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 17, the XPS Desktop features a modern and minimalist design in either Mineral White or Night Sky colours that fits perfectly into any home or office environment.

Enhance your home entertainment experience with the new S-series monitors

Dell S Series

Enjoy sharp and immersive visuals with the Dell 32 Curved 4K Monitor (S3221QS), which comes equipped with dual 5Wspeakers tuned for an enhanced audio-video experience. And for those looking to elevate their creative experiences at home, the Dell 27 4K Monitor (S2721QS) and Dell 27 QHD Monitor (S2721DS) feature IPS technology for vibrant colours across any angle.

Dell display

Finally – and for the first time ever – Dell Premium Panel Exchange[i] is now available on the new S-series monitors during the limited hardware warranty period[2] to ensure bright pixels do not distract from your viewing experience.

Comprehensive support for your Dell PC ecosystem

Providing the best entertainment or office set-up doesn’t stop at the hardware—here are the software, support and services that complete the Dell experience.

Dell Technologies offers 24×7 phone support, automated issues detection and onsite service after remote diagnosis 3 . Learn more about Dell Premium Support Plus and our additional services here.

. Learn more about and our additional services here. With Dell Mobile Connect, you can seamlessly integrate your Dell PC with your smartphone. Both Android and iOS users can now make calls, send texts, fully mirror your phone screen to use your apps, and get notifications and drag and drop files4 between your phone and Dell device. Dell Mobile Connect is available to download for free from the Microsoft Store.

Level up with the new G5 Gaming Desktop and XPS 15 in frost

In case you missed it, last month we announced the new G5 Gaming Desktop which is now available for purchase today. Compact, easy to expand or upgrade with tool-less entry, the G5 makes it easier to game in a smaller space like a bedroom or office. This gaming-first PC was designed for gamers of all levels and offers strong performance and smoother gameplay with Intel’s new 10th Gen Core CPUs. You can enjoy stunning 1080p gaming with lightning-quick responsiveness through VR-capable NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX/RTX or AMD Radeon™ RX 5600 graphics cards.

Dell XPS 15

We’re also pleased to announce that for the first time, the new XPS 15 will offer an additional colour variant — frost machined aluminium with arctic white woven glass palm rest (pictured above) across select configurations.

[i] Dell Premium Panel Exchange allows a free panel replacement during the Limited Hardware Warranty period even if only one bright pixel is found.

[2] For a copy of the Limited Hardware Warranty, write Dell USA LP, Attn: Warranties, One Dell Way, Round Rock, TX 78682 or see Dell.com/warranty.

[3] Onsite Service after Remote Diagnosis is a determination by online/phone technician of cause of issue; may involve customer access to the inside of system and multiple or extended sessions. If the issue is covered by Limited Hardware Warranty and not resolved remotely, technician and/or part will be dispatched, usually in 1 or 2 business days following completion of Remote Diagnosis. Onsite Service is provided by Dell Marketing L.P. Availability varies. Other conditions apply. For complete details about Onsite Service, see www.dell.com/servicecontracts.

[4] Dell Mobile Connect is available on all Bluetooth-enabled, Inspiron, Vostro, G-Series, Alienware and Consumer XPS devices with Windows 10, purchased after January 1st, 2018. Not available on Windows 10 in S Mode. Dell Mobile Connect’s smartphone Companion App must be downloaded from the App Store for your device and requires Android 6 (or above) or iOS 11 (or above). For iOS devices, file transfer capabilities are limited to photos and videos.