10 years is a long time – much more in this internet age. It feels like an eternity. Over 10 years ago, The Perfect Picture was released to much acclaim and raving reviews. The sequel was released in cinemas across Ghana and Nigeria in the 4th quarter of 2019 and is now available on Netflix.

The sequel continues the story about the lives of 3 Ghanaian ladies with a spotlight on their rather chaotic love and family lives.

Premise

It’s another love story. The opening sequence is based on the 10th wedding anniversary of two of the characters and ends with the wedding of another two.

The sorry soon descends into chaos as the facade of perfect unions is torn apart. There’s a lot of drama and fast-paced action.

Rating

It is rated 16. Of course, what would a Shirley Frimpong-Manso movie be without a few racy scenes? The subject matter is adult-themed and not exactly a general movie for the family.

Cast

Actor Character Jackie Appiah Aseye Stevens Naa Ashorkor Mensa-Doku Akasi Duah Lydia Forson Dede Botchway Adjetey Anang Fela Moses Richard Mofe-Damijo Sam Elliot Chris Attoh Larry Stevens Gideon Okeke Yobanna Iwuchukwu John Dumelo Fiifi Taylor Joselyn Dumas Flora Gaisie Beverly Naya Samantha Elliot Andrew Adote Rev. Techie Menson Gloria Osei-Sarfo Susanna Noye Raphael Boakye Nigel Noye Kwaku Sintim Misa Doctor Anderson Biney Anita Erskine Angela Dawson

The Perfect Picture – 10 Years Later

Prequel

10 years is so far that I don’t own a DVD player or any disk player for that matter. Thanks to streaming services like Netflix, YouTube TV, Showmax, who needs a disk media?

While I still own the prequel on DVD, I’m unable to watch it via that medium.

If you never saw the prequel or wish to catch-up, however, it is available to stream for free on the production company’s website: sparrowstation.com. You’d only need to share your email address in other to gain access.

Review

As always, the scenes are well-timed and beautiful, featuring breath-taking landscapes in Ghana. I especially loved the drone shot of one of the character’s house by a lake.

The movie is categorized as “Comedy, Romance”. Whilst it does well on the Romance front, it only offered me a few chuckles unlike other movies by Shirley that offered multiple waves of proper belly laughter.

Side note: the English subtitles on Netflix contain too many errors.

On the whole, it is a good movie backed by a good story and I would not hesitate to score it an 8/10.