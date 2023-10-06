Mauritius Telecom & MultiChoice announce DStv Stream

Mauritius Telecom and MultiChoice Announce Partnership to Introduce DStv Stream to Mauritius

On 6th October 2023, Mauritius Telecom, the leading telecom provider in Mauritius, and MultiChoice, Africa’s prominent entertainment platform, announced a collaboration to launch DStv Stream in Mauritius. The agreement was formalised at a signing event at the Telecom Tower, Port Louis, with Kapil Reesaul, CEO of Mauritius Telecom, and Jose Escobar, Head of Corporate Strategy at MultiChoice Africa, representing their respective companies.

The collaboration aims to enhance TV content quality in Mauritius. DStv Stream will provide an array of content, from live sports like football, tennis, Formula 1, and cricket to the latest international movies and series. This move is seen as a significant step towards enriching the Mauritian viewing experience, especially for sports enthusiasts and general households.

Commenting on the partnership, Kapil Reesaul expressed that this alliance would greatly expand the scope of TV content available to Mauritians, bringing a richer array of premium content and movies. On the other hand, Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng, Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Stakeholder Relations at MultiChoice, emphasised the product’s ability to deliver top-tier sports and entertainment, ensuring Mauritian audiences don’t miss out on their favourite content.

Starting from November 2023, DStv Stream will offer a variety of packages to cater to different customer preferences and budgets.