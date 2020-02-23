Nollywood (Nigerian) Movies on Netflix

By
Oluniyi D. Ajao
-
TECH dot AFRICA
TECH dot AFRICA

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018)

  • Genre: Comedy
  • Runtime: 1h 46min
  • Age Rating: 18
  • Director: Toka Mcbaror

Four promiscuous businessmen must scheme to save the poor people of a village after a corrupt politician challenges them.

King of Boys

  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 2h 49min
  • Age Rating: 18
  • Director: Kemi Adetiba

The story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a checkered past and a promising political future. As her political ambitions see her outgrowing the underworld connections responsible for her considerable wealth, she’s drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear.

Seven and a Half Dates

  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 2h 49min
  • Age Rating: 18
  • Director: Kemi Adetiba

A young woman, engrossed in her career, reluctantly yields to her father’s plan to set her up on 10 dates to find a suitable husband.

Others

  • The Bridge
  • The Bling Lagosians
  • The Wedding Party 2
  • Lagos Real Fake Life
  • Up North
  • Chief Daddy
  • Isoken
  • Phone Swap
  • Potato Potato
  • Moms at War
  • The Wife & I
  • Payday
  • Okafor’s Law
  • LionHeart
  • Celebrity Marriage
  • Mokalik
  • Zero Hour
  • In My Country
  • The Accidental Spy
  • Banana Island Ghost
  • Road To Yesterday
  • The First Lady
  • A Trip to Jamaica
  • Wives on Strike
  • Lost in London
  • Crazy, Lovely, Cool
  • The Vendor
  • Sons of the Caliphate
  • The CEO
  • Being Mrs Elliot
  • Crazy People
  • Hakkúndè
  • Iyore
  • Wives on Strike
  • Castle & Castle
  • The Ghost and the Tout
  • Tatu
  • The Figurine

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.