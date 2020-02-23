Nollywood (Nigerian) Movies on Netflix

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Runtime: 1h 46min

1h 46min Age Rating: 18

18 Director: Toka Mcbaror

Four promiscuous businessmen must scheme to save the poor people of a village after a corrupt politician challenges them.

King of Boys

Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 2h 49min

2h 49min Age Rating: 18

18 Director: Kemi Adetiba

The story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a checkered past and a promising political future. As her political ambitions see her outgrowing the underworld connections responsible for her considerable wealth, she’s drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear.

Seven and a Half Dates

Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 2h 49min

2h 49min Age Rating: 18

18 Director: Kemi Adetiba

A young woman, engrossed in her career, reluctantly yields to her father’s plan to set her up on 10 dates to find a suitable husband.

Others