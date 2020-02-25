GPNOG-3 will take place on 27 February 2020, at Little Tuscany Boutique Hotel in Bryanston.

It would be sessions of evening talks, followed by drinks, snacks and social networking. Talks will start at around 18:30, with some social networking before the event.

Programme

18:30 → 18:50

Management & Securing Mikrotiks (20 minutes)

Speaker: Ronald Bertels (Amastelek Technologies)

(20 minutes) Speaker: Ronald Bertels (Amastelek Technologies) 19:00 → 19:20

Automation within the Service Provider Network (20 minutes)

Speaker: Waseem Ebrahim (Juniper Networks)

(20 minutes) Speaker: Waseem Ebrahim (Juniper Networks) 19:25 → 19:40

Low-Cost Streaming; Video on demand (15 minutes)

Speaker: Mr Mark Elkins (Posix)

Sponsorship continues to allow this event to be free of charge. GP-NOG3 is sponsored by Juniper and Internet Solutions.

Interested participants can register here.

ZANOG is a group of individuals, who have a strong interest in Internet-related technologies.