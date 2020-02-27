FlutterWave now supports Paga

All businesses that make use of the FlutterWave payment gateway now have the option of accepting payment from the almost 15 million Paga users in Nigeria.

Founded in 2009, Paga is Nigeria’s most popular mobile payment platform and has about 15,000 agents across Nigeria. It offers a range of financial services including free money transfers, deposit to bank accounts, buying/sending of airtime, bill payments, remittances, bulk disbursements & collections that are accessible through online channels (web/app) and on any mobile phone through the USSD code *242#.

A Paga outlet

FlutterWave is a merchant payment gateway that enables e-commerce merchants across several African countries to accept payment via:

Debit and Credit Cards

Bank Account

Mobile Money

POS

M-Pesa

Visa QR

Bank Transfer

USSD

Flutterwave recently raised a $35 million Series B round and announced a partnership with Worldpay FIS for payments in Africa.

The fintech startup was founded in 2016 by a team of ex-bankers, entrepreneurs and engineers.