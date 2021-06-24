Radix to donate 100% of sales proceeds from .Tech Domains to Code.org

Learning to Code should not be limited by gender, race or nationality

Radix’s .Tech Domains has recently launched #MyStartInTech, a campaign to support Code.org, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science in schools. As part of the campaign, Radix will donate 100% of sales proceeds from .Tech Domains sold via select registrar partners through the two-month duration of the campaign that runs from 5th May until 5th July.

The campaign will address the widening gap that exists when it comes to access to computer science among young women and students from marginalized communities. Through this campaign, .Tech Domains aims at spreading awareness about this gap and highlighting the importance of computer science education at the school level.

Why?

73% of the world’s countries are either only piloting computer science in school or doing nothing at all.

Only 47% of public high schools** teach a computer science class.

Only 31% of total students** that took the AP computer science exam were female students.

22% of all students** that took the AP computer science exam were from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups.

Tech is the future & computer science needs to be accessible to all. More diversity in schools today will reflect in the tech workforce tomorrow.