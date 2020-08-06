Rwazi Launches App for Live Data Accessibility While Employing Youths in Africa

Rwazi, a startup based in Mauritius has announced today that it has launched the Rwazi mobile app. The app will enable the company to provide live data on the availability, visibility, and pricing of companies’ products vs their competitors, from traditional retail outlets, to optimize distribution and drive sales.

“Companies in developing markets lack updated data which makes it difficult for them to make effective decisions when it comes to pricing and restocking of their products, hence failure to make strategic decisions leading to loss on sales”, said Joseph Rutakangwa, Founder & CEO of Rwazi. “Live data enables companies to save a lot of money which would have been used in intensive market research since our company gathers recent primary data companies are looking for to provide best services and products to consumers”.

The company uses mappers who are qualified youths who use Rwazi mobile applications to collect data on consumer products at retail outlets in their neighborhoods, and they receive instant payments. Companies subscribe to a monthly plan, and Rwazi mappers then collect data on the pricing of their products, availability and how much shelves they occupy as compared to their competitors. “We are delighted to be providing a solution to companies while employing the youths in Africa given the unemployment effects of the COVID-19 pandemic”, said Eric Sewankambo, Founder & CFO of Rwazi Ltd. “Africa has above 100 million youths who are actively searching for jobs, and of that number, above 200 million have smartphones, as such, being the ideal talent for Rwazi.”

As businesses begin supplying their products to more than one outlet, it becomes difficult to keep track of up to date quantities at each outlet. If you are having problems in restocking your products, losing out customers because of unavailability of your products in shops or losing out on sales due to the high pricing of your products compared to your competitors, then Rwazi is the solution for you.

About Rwazi

Rwazi is a startup found in 2018 with headquarters in Mauritius but operating in 40 countries across Sub Saharan Africa. Aside from providing live data for companies, Rwazi will be launching an application that allows consumers to access data on the quantity and pricing of products in outlets, primarily focusing on essentials such as hygiene and food products. The company has successfully tracked more than 100 products including Coca Cola, Vaseline, Dangote cement, Blue Band etc.