Africa Top Level Domains Organization (AfTLD) statement on the ongoing internet number Resources dispute affecting the Africa Network Information Centre

Africa Top Level Domains Organization (AfTLD) notes with concern the ongoing dispute related to Internet number resources pitting the Africa Network Information Centre and one of its resource members.

As a member of the African Internet (AF* Community) and a partner of the Africa Network Information Centre,  we appreciate the efforts taken by the AFRINIC Board of Directors and Management in ensuring that operations of our Regional Internet Registry are not destabilized.

We call upon all concerned parties to consider an amicable and speedy approach aimed at resolving the current dispute in the interest of the African and global Internet Community.

We are confident the African Internet Community will emerge stronger once the current dispute is resolved and stand in solidarity with the Africa Network Information Centre.

