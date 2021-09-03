Virgin Mobile South Africa service ends

Virgin Mobile South Africa has announced an end to its client-facing service in the southern African country. Before now, the company had been in business rescue before announcing this wind-down.

The announcement posted on the company’s website reads:

CUSTOMER NOTICE 3rd September, 2021 Dear Virgin Mobile customer,

In recent years, the market has changed considerably, and a combination of tough trading conditions, strong competition and the economic stress posed by COVID19 means that it has been a challenging market for Virgin Mobile South Africa. After 15 amazing years, our Virgin Mobile story is coming to an end. Virgin Mobile South Africa service will come to an end on the 30th November 2021. As we begin to wind-down our operation our Customer Care team will be available to discuss various migration options with you. Please visit Customer FAQs for further information. It has been our pleasure connecting our customers with their loved ones and we'd like to thank each of you for being part of our family in these past years. Take Care, Virgin Mobile Family

Virgin Mobile South Africa was a mobile virtual network operator which was launched in 2006 as a joint venture between Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and Cell C.