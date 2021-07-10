9th Africa DNS Forum (Virtual)

The Africa Domain Name System Forum is an annual open event for stakeholders in the Domain Name Industry in Africa organized by Africa Top Level Domains Organization (AfTLD), the Africa Registrar Association (AfRegistrar) and the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). For the last eight years, this event has traditionally been held in the month of July. The objective of the forum is to help the domain name industry in Africa to grow at a competitive rate and ensure that the continent is on par with the rest of the world.

The 2021 edition of the Africa DNS Forum will be held virtually via Zoom with live streaming to Facebook and YouTube. The theme of this year’s event is “Evolving the DNS Ecosystem in Africa”.

Opportunities

The Domain Name System (DNS) Forum will offer participants opportunities to:

Network with other stakeholders and industry experts

Discuss business, technical, and policy aspects of the industry

Understanding of ICANN’s role in shaping the future of the Internet

Learn new approaches to establish and expand online presence

The event is open to individuals and organizations interested in the domain industry and related business: ccTLD registries, registrars (local and ICANN accredited), resellers, registrants, DNS experts, government representatives, ICT service providers, financial institutions, and academia.

Key Topics

Evolution of the domain name ecosystem in Africa.

Strengthening collaboration among stakeholders in the domain name ecosystem in Africa.

Dissemination of outputs of the Africa Domain Name System Forum among key stakeholders in Africa.

Fostering a culture of innovation in the Africa domain name ecosystem.

Developments in the Domain Name Ecosystem in Africa and globally.

Organizers