9th Africa DNS Forum (Virtual)

The 2021 edition of the Africa DNS Forum will be held virtually via Zoom with live streaming to Facebook and YouTube. The theme of this year’s event is “Evolving the DNS Ecosystem in Africa”.
The objective of the Africa DNS Forum is to help the domain name industry in Africa to grow at a competitive rate and ensure that the continent is on par with the rest of the world.
Opportunities
The Domain Name System (DNS) Forum will offer participants opportunities to:
- Network with other stakeholders and industry experts
- Discuss business, technical, and policy aspects of the industry
- Understanding of ICANN’s role in shaping the future of the Internet
- Learn new approaches to establish and expand online presence
The event is open to individuals and organizations interested in the domain industry and related business: ccTLD registries, registrars (local and ICANN accredited), resellers, registrants, DNS experts, government representatives, ICT service providers, financial institutions, and academia.
Key Topics
- Evolution of the domain name ecosystem in Africa.
- Strengthening collaboration among stakeholders in the domain name ecosystem in Africa.
- Dissemination of outputs of the Africa Domain Name System Forum among key stakeholders in Africa.
- Fostering a culture of innovation in the Africa domain name ecosystem.
- Developments in the Domain Name Ecosystem in Africa and globally.
Organizers
- AfRegistrar: an association of ICANN Accredited Domain Registrars in Africa
- Africa Top Level Domains Organization (AFTLD): an association of African Country-Code Top-Level Domain (ccTLD) operators
- Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN)