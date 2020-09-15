Samsung Explains the Inspiration Behind the Galaxy Note20’s Design

The launch of the first Note created an entirely new product category – the phablet – and laid the foundation for the big and bold designs that have become a signature of the series. The Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra stay true to the series’ core DNA with designs that are premium, timeless, and unmistakably Note. Exquisitely detailed contours and a stunning new colourway – Mystic Bronze – demonstrate Samsung’s careful consideration of each and every aspect of the flagships’ designs.