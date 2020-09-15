eDisciples.com Debuts Free Tech Solution for Churches

eDisciples has launched an all-in-one online Church management service. The service, available at edisciples.com, gives Church leaders everything they need to digitise including member and events management, integrated communications, online tithing, service planning, financial management and more.

Nick Duncan, the Johannesburg-based founder of eDisciples.com, identified difficulties in established church management processes. “As people adapt to new ways of life, solutions that enable us to gather, interact and worship virtually are essential. eDisciples is purpose-built to make running a Church of any size straightforward and affordable.”

Nick Duncan, eDisciples Founder

Against the backdrop of social distancing, eDisciples helps Churches ensure the safety of their members while preserving spiritual connections with worshippers. A central, secure dashboard helps Pastors and admins oversee all aspects of their Church with a suite of administration features such as follow ups, rosters, an online calendar, attendance register and built-in communication tools such as group chat. In addition, Churches can maintain remote connections with their members through online content such as retrospective sermon playlists and a branded digital presence that works on all devices. Additionally, administrators can manage service attendance by setting a limit on available seats in line with public gathering regulations. Churchgoers can pre-book their seats via the platform.

“Limitations on public gatherings is one of the biggest challenges Churches face in 2020. By unifying congregants digitally and updating them in real time, eDisciples makes it a lot easier for Churches to adjust to our new shared reality and grow membership,” said Duncan. “Our goal is to help Churches transition effortlessly while reducing friction in day to day management activities.”

To date, eDisciples has registered more than 1200 Churches and most features are available for free for congregations of up to 150 members – there is no credit card required to join and there are no hidden setup fees. The optional monthly subscription service, which can be cancelled by members at any time, unlocks additional tools such as advanced reporting, technical support, and the complete suite of advanced features.

eDisciples Dashboard

To start a 14-day free trial visit https://edisciples.com/pricing