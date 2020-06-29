Live news is leaving Showmax on 30 June

Showmax has announced to its subscribers in South Africa that live news channels will soon be leaving the platform. The last day will be 30 June 2020.

Showmax had initially announced the live channels would be pulled at the end of May 2020 but this was extended.

Part of the announcement read:

We were given access to these channels as a temporary measure in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis in order to help everyone keep up-to-date on the latest developments. Showmax: Africa's #1 Streaming service

As lockdown is now easing and slowly we're getting back to some kind of new normal, we're going to be discontinuing the news service. We'll, of course, keep an eye on developments and if the circumstances change we'll do our best to step in again and play our part.

A screenshot of live news channels taken on Showmax

While Showmax had shared live sports broadcasts and Big Brother Nigeria in the past, it is possible some form of live broadcast would return as a permanent feature in the future. This is especially so considering MultiChoice, owners of Showmax, are reported working on an online streaming service that includes live channels.