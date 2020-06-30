Payoneer / Wirecard: Prepaid Mastercard cards unfrozen

Payoneer has announced that the UK’s FCA has completed its audit of Wirecard UK and as a result, all Payoneer Prepaid Mastercard® cards are now working normally again.

The cards now work at ATMs, online and via Point of Sales terminals but Payoneer is advising users to withdraw their funds.

While you may wish to withdraw your funds very quickly, we have been assured by the FCA that no further problems are expected.

They are also re-enabling bank withdrawals imminently.

From Monday July 6, 2020, you will once again be able to withdraw your funds to your local bank account and use your balance to make payments. Until then, we will waive the flat ATM withdrawal fee. Payoneer Prepaid Mastercard Cards are frozen due to Wirecard woes

Payoneer however mentioned they would switch to a new card service provider soon and make an announcement once this is done.

All future payments will continue to be received to your Payoneer currency balance, not your card. Even though the FCA announced that the cards are safe to use, we will offer a new card issuer soon, ensuring long-term safety of your earnings.

All Payoneer cards had hitherto stopped working for a few days.