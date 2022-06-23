Live 5G Networks in Africa (June 2022)

As of June 2022, 7 African countries have live commercial 5G networks with a few more planned. Most of the live 5G networks are in Southern African countries.

South Africa: rain (Sept 2019), Vodacom (May 2020), MTN (June 2020) Madagascar: Telma Madagascar (June 2020) Seychelles: Cable & Wireless (July 2020) Togo: Togocom (Nov 2020) Mauritius: Mauritius Telecom / MyT Mobile (July 2021) Botswana: Mascom (Feb 2022) Zimbabwe: Econet Wireless (Feb 2022)

Honourable mention: Vodacom Lesotho launched a 5G network back in August 2018 but it is not open to the general public as a mobile service. It is deployed as a fixed wireless service currently being used by large enterprises.