2020: A Promising Year For The South African Mobile Phone Industry

The personal technology industry is a market that has been growing for years now. This has meant that manufacturers have opened up to a whole new market of affordable handsets on the South African Market. This is a growing industry that is set to see a vast amount of growth in the coming years. In this article, we will be looking into the mobile phone industry in South Africa and how this is set to change in the near future.

The Mobile Phone Market In South Africa

As with elsewhere in the world, South Africa is one of the front runners for the consumption of technology. From computers, gaming devices and mobile phones, there is a vast amount of revenue generated from this part of the world. This is of course in part down to the larger population and what is available to them. It is important to note, however, that the type of handsets that are being purchased differ depending on the buying habits from certain parts of the world. In South Africa, the following handsets prove quick popular for a large majority of the market. Below, are the figures of sales per manufacturer in South Africa:

Samsung – 44%

Huawei – 28.9%

Apple – 15.33%

Nokia – 2.07%

Sony – 1.29%

This differs from several other countries out there that see differing sales for manufactures. This is evident in the UK with Apple owning 52.29% of the market compared to Samsung 27.06%. These are huge changes in statistics that show clearly the buying habits of several different countries around the globe.

Promising Signs For Vodacom

As you can see from the statics mentioned above, there have been huge changes in the mobile phone market in recent years as more handsets are being purchased. In a recent press release Vodacom, one of the biggest mobile phone providers in Africa has said they have had to change the structure. This is due to the expansion in recent months as the rapid growth of mobile phones in South Africa has led to higher supply and demand. As a newly formed standalone company, Vodacom is hoping to expand the footprint of personal telecommunications within the country.

The Growth Of Mobile Gaming

Another benefit of the growing mobile phone industry in the country is the possibilities that it brings to a majority of the communities there. One of the biggest ways that mobile phones have affected the industry is gaming. This is a huge industry that has continued to grow on PC, consoles and now mobile. As the mobile gaming industry continues to expand there has also been an increase in the number of online casinos focused on mobile users. This comes at a brilliant time for the industry as it continues to grow and become popular for sports betting as well as traditional card games.

These online casinos work alongside brick and mortar casinos in South Africa to generate revenue. This is a trend that is only set to continue in this next decade as virtual sports and online casinos continue to expand and provide new opportunities to their growing audiences. This is set to not only expand their gambling industry at this time but aid the growth of the mobile phone market at this time.

The Future Of The Mobile Phone Industry In South Africa

Though the future of the mobile phone industry remains unclear during this uncertain time the number of sales looks promising. However, as new phones come out, we are likely to see sales fluctuate depending on manufactures. With an increase in sales of 27% in South Africa at this time, this is a huge market that is only set to increase in the near future. This is set to continue in the near future as demand increases. However, with the majority of the market looking for affordable smartphones, it is brands such as Samsung that have seen a huge number of sales. This is because the older models of these smartphones cater to the cheaper end of the market when compared to Apple smartphones. With this in mind, there are several ways that the market is continuing to expand and therefore has a huge amount of potential for sales on a wide range of different devices at this time.