State of Cyber Security in Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe

Launch of Cyber Security Report 2021 – State of Cyber Security in Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe. This virtual conference is scheduled for Wednesday 1st September at 10:00 – 11:30 CAT.

By
Oluniyi D. Ajao
-
Liquid Intelligent Technologies
Liquid Intelligent Technologies

This virtual conference is scheduled for Wednesday 1st September at 10:00 – 11:30 CAT and it includes a panel discussion with subject-matter experts from Liquid Intelligent Technologies from the three countries.
The report collates some feedback of IT Decision Makers on Cyber Security in the three countries among them being top security risks and challenges of working from home; and the investments that businesses have made towards building a more secure workforce.

WHO?

  • Ignus De Villiers – Head of Cyber Security, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, South Africa
  • Dr. Craig van Rooyen – Chief Commercial Officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, South Africa
  • Lorreta Songola – Regional Chief Business Officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Southern Africa
  • Richard Muthua – Head of Solutions and Corporate Sales, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Kenya

WHEN?

Wednesday 1st September from 10:00-11:30 AM CAT

WHERE?

Online via Zoom
Once you register you will receive zoom log in details for your attendance.

liquid intelligent tech

LIQUID INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGIES will be launching its 2021 Cyber Security report highlighting the findings of the state of Cyber Security in Kenya, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Oluniyi D. Ajao
https://olu.ceo
Oluniyi D. Ajao is an Internet Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast based in South Africa. Follow him on twitter @niyyie for more tech updates.

