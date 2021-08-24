Facebook Marketplace Rolls Out to Countries across Africa

Facebook Marketplace Rolls Out to 37 Countries & Territories Across Sub-Saharan Africa. Marketplace is a convenient destination where people can discover, buy and sell items from others in their local communities

Facebook today announced the launch of Marketplace to 37 countries and territories in Sub-Saharan Africa, including Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Western Sahara and Zimbabwe.

Currently available in South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria, Marketplace is a convenient destination where people can discover, buy and sell items from others in their local communities, simply by tapping on the Marketplace icon to browse and search for items, or filter by distance or category.