AFR-IX Telecom South Africa enhances connectivity with the ACE submarine cable

The entry into service of the last segment of the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE) submarine fibre optic cable connecting Europe, West Africa and South Africa is great news for the industry. ACE, a more than 17,000 km cable linking 20 countries (from Paris to Cape Town), benefits the global internet network and is particularly important for boosting the economies of African countries.

With the arrival of ACE in South Africa, specifically at the landing station located in Duynefontein (near Cape Town), AFR-IX telecom South Africa as a telecommunications operator in the country, reinforces its IP Transit and Ethernet services by connecting its communications nodes in Cape Town and Johannesburg to this cable, completing a high generation network with presence in more than 35 countries.

AFR-IX telecom South Africa, that acquired Computer and Satellite Electronics (CSE) last year, provides Internet and corporate data services to enterprises and operators in more than 35 countries in Africa and delivers high-speed, low-latency, low-cut IP transit service using BGP routing. It should be noted that the IP Transit service is tailor-made to meet the needs of the internet service provider (ISP), Mobile Network Operators (MNO) and other telecommunications operators in Africa.

Since the 1st of July 2021, AFR-IX telecom South Africa, under CSE name, is active member of the Internet Service Provider’s Association of South Africa (ISPA).

AFR-IX telecom coverage map

ACE, 20 Tbps for Africa’s digital development

The ACE submarine cable has a capacity of 20 Tbps and is equipped to offer access on multiple 100 Gbs lambdas. These features represent a qualitative leap in Internet and corporate communications interconnections in Africa. This will improve connectivity in Africa, where AFR-IX telecom is a member of the main Internet exchange points: NAPAfrica (Cape Town and Johannesburg), IXPN (Lagos), DjIX (Djibouti), Asteroid International Mombasa and KinIX (Kinshasa).

The AFR-IX telecom high-performance telecommunications network is interconnected to the most important IXPs on the African continent and to the main operators on the continent, ensuring an overall robust network and ultimately enabling interconnection with the main international network operators and content providers.

With ACE, AFR-IX telecom continues its commitment to connectivity on the African continent, improving business communications between countries across the continent and between Africa with Europe and the United States of America.