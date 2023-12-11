Versofy SOLAR: Energizing Homes and Empowering Communities

Versofy SOLAR, a South African company specialising in solar energy solutions, has made significant strides in the renewable energy sector since its inception in 2021. The company has successfully installed over 50,000 solar panels in approximately 4,000 homes across the country, generating an impressive 35 million kWh of electricity each year. This achievement not only marks a substantial contribution to sustainable energy but also symbolises a shift towards greater energy independence in South Africa.

In response to the ongoing load-shedding crisis in South Africa, Versofy SOLAR has been proactive in offering customised solar systems. These systems are designed to meet the specific needs of individual households, considering factors like family size, energy consumption, and the structural layout of homes. This approach has allowed Versofy to provide a viable and reliable alternative to the national grid, reducing dependency on traditional power sources.

However, Versofy’s mission extends beyond just supplying solar energy. The company, led by Co-Founder and CEO Ross Mains-Sheard, is deeply committed to social empowerment. A key aspect of this commitment is their support for Safe Study, an after-school centre in Johannesburg’s Victoria Yards, Bez Valley. This centre offers a range of activities for children lacking basic home comforts, including academic support, cultural enrichment, and various creative pursuits. Safe Study, however, faced significant challenges due to frequent power outages lasting up to five hours daily.

Recognising the impact of these power disruptions, Versofy donated and installed a solar system at the centre. This intervention has ensured uninterrupted power supply for essential services like lighting, internet access, and meal preparation. Nicola Valentine, one of the founders of Safe Study, expressed profound gratitude for Versofy’s support, noting that it has been instrumental in enhancing the children’s learning and growth opportunities.

Looking to the future, Versofy aims to continue its philanthropic efforts by supporting a different charity each month. The next beneficiary identified is Princess Alice Adoption Home in Westcliff, which provides care for babies awaiting adoption or removed from family environments, as well as support for destitute or crisis-affected pregnant girls.

Versofy’s dual focus on energy solutions and social causes is reshaping how businesses contribute to societal improvement. With plans to enable customers to directly support causes that resonate with them, Versofy SOLAR is not just powering homes but also empowering communities. The company’s approach exemplifies a comprehensive model of corporate responsibility, blending technological innovation with social consciousness.