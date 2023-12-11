Tigo Wins 2023 Fastest Mobile Network Award in Tanzania

Tanzanian telecommunications company Tigo, a part of the Axian Telecom Group, has been awarded the 2023 Ookla® Speedtest Award™, distinguishing it as the Fastest Mobile Network in Tanzania. The prestigious Ookla Award, based on consumer-initiated tests and background scans from speed test applications, is an elite recognition for both fixed and mobile providers in a market.

Tigo’s achievement follows significant investments in network modernisation and upgrades across Tanzania. Tigo Chief Executive Officer, Kamal Okba, expressed excitement over winning the award, attributing it to the company’s substantial investments in network modernisation, new site rollout, and technology upgrades.

Since 2022, Tigo has committed over TZS 1 trillion for a five-year period to enhance its network infrastructure. This investment has not only improved customer digital experiences but has also garnered local and international recognition for Tigo, including the recent Ookla Speedtest award. The award highlights Tigo’s network quality and reliability following its extensive network upgrade.

Okba highlighted an ongoing modernisation project aimed at providing state-of-the-art technology in each site, including rural areas in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, to improve user experience and competitiveness and to support the transformation of the digital economy.

A significant part of Tigo’s investment has been the launch of 1Gbps 5G technology in Tanzania, along with the upgrade of all sites to 4G technology across the region. This technological advancement positions Tigo at the forefront of digital and financial transformation for its 18 million customers, offering benefits to both consumers and businesses across the country.

Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis, commended Tigo for its exceptional speed and performance, outpacing other major mobile networks in the market for Q2-Q3 2023. Bye acknowledged Tigo Tanzania’s dedication to providing a superior network experience to its customers, a commitment that has culminated in this significant accolade.