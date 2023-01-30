Virtual ISP: A Game-Changer for Small ICT Firms in 2023

ICTGlobe.com is building on its tradition of innovation with dynamic executive and management teams, and a renewed focus on innovation led by offerings like the Virtual ISP model. The Virtual ISP model offers a solution for small ICT firms looking to expand their offerings and stay afloat in 2023.

South Africa’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector are under pressure to expand their offerings to stay afloat in 2023, according to the latest State of the ICT Sector Report. The report showed that growth in the ICT industry was just 0.3% between 2021 and 2022. The University of the Western Cape also says that 70% to 80% of SMEs fail in the first five years.

Business communication and managed services provider, ICTGlobe.com, believes that Internet Service Provider (ISP) solutions could provide a respite to small ICT firms by offering them an additional revenue stream. With full Internet penetration in South Africa still below 100%, there is a lot of scopes for new ICT firms to offer high-speed data services.

ICTGlobe.com is offering its Virtual ISP model, which allows small IT firms, telecoms businesses, and ICT resellers to quickly offer ISP services without investing in infrastructure, systems, or people. The Virtual ISP model provides full national data coverage and is a plug-and-play solution that can immediately generate revenue for small ICT firms.

“Our Virtual ISP model is a modular, scalable Internet access solution that can provide new and existing customers of ICT SMEs with full national data coverage,” said ICTGlobe.com Chief Technical Officer Marius Kruger. “It’s a true plug-and-play solution that can immediately start generating the cash flow that is going to be so vital to many small ICT firms this challenging year.”

The Virtual ISP model allows small ICT firms to compete with larger, licensed operators by offering greater flexibility and lower overhead costs. For small ICT firms already offering connectivity services, the Virtual ISP solution can help them compete with larger players by offering efficient support, professional billing, and more.

“For smaller ICT firms that are already offering connectivity services to their clients, ICTGlobe’s Virtual ISP solution can help them compete with the bigger players on a more equal footing. Efficient support, professional billing and more all combine to help the smaller operator punch way above their weight,” said Kruger.

The Virtual ISP model also provides smaller ICT firms with access to a well-developed voice, data, and value-added services network, which means they can offer excellent customer service right from the start. This allows them to focus on growing their customer base, which is the core of their business.