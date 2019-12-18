Vodacom Tanzania and WorldRemit partner for mobile money transfers

Vodacom Tanzania and online money transfer service WorldRemit have partnered to enable ten million M-Pesa customers to receive money directly to their M-Pesa wallets from friends and family living abroad.

According to Vodacom Tanzania, the deal will allow its customers to receive international money transfers directly to their phones, without the need for a bank account or internet connection.

Using the WorldRemit app, Tanzanians living abroad in over 50 countries, including the US, UK, and Canada, can send money home 24/7 in just a few taps. This saves customers time and money as they do not have to travel to a traditional money transfer agent and pay expensive fees to send money home in cash. WorldRemit is linked to mobile money accounts and is connected to over 190 million accounts across 30 countries.

Epimack Mbeteni, Vodacom Tanzania M-Pesa Director, said: “It will enable families and friends in the country to conveniently receive money through M-Pesa from across the world. This is just one more way we are making our customers’ lives easier.

Vodacom Tanzania’s M-PESA also allows recipients to save, borrow, get overdraft services, do group savings, e-payments and many more services from Vodacom’s extensive footprint of over 106,000 M-Pesa agents across the country, as well as a diverse ecosystem of banks, businesses, and merchants.

“We are delighted to partner with Vodacom to further expand our network and connect over nine million M-Pesa customers to our award-winning money transfer service. Our partnership will drive down the cost of sending money to Tanzania and enable recipients in some of the most remote locations to receive money from abroad in seconds,” Cynthia Ponera, Country Manager for Tanzania at WorldRemit was quoted saying.