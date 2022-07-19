West Africa Peering Forum (WAPF) 2022 - TECH dot AFRICA

West Africa Peering Forum (WAPF) 2022

The Impact of Infrastructure Development on Internet Ecosystem in West Africa Region: Contribution of New Submarine Cable and Carrier Neutral Datacenter

By
Oluniyi D. Ajao
-
WAPF 2022
West Africa’s Internet sector has seen some commendable progress, especially regarding broadband penetration and residential Internet access, with mobile Internet taking the lead as the most used technology.

On the other hand, its peering and interconnection ecosystem has only seen a slow growth of newly connected peers, networks at Internet exchange points (IXPs), traffic exchanged, new IXPs launched, e.t.c. Some West African countries still don’t have an IXP.

The West African Peering Forum (WAPF) is one of the significant events of the peering community in the subregion. In this year’s WAPF, the peering community will discuss the challenges and provide concrete recommendations on overcoming the obstacles hampering the development and progress of West Africa’s peering and interconnection ecosystem.

WAPF 2022

