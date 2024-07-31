HOSTAFRICA has announced the acquisition of Web4Africa, a leading pan-African web hosting company with significant operations in Nigeria and Ghana. This marks HOSTAFRICA’s third strategic acquisition this year, strengthening its commitment to expanding its footprint across the African continent.

Established in 2002, Web4Africa is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and web host incorporated in three countries. It operates from four state-of-the-art data centres in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, serving thousands of customers across Africa. This acquisition will bolster HOSTAFRICA’s service capabilities, leveraging Web4Africa’s robust infrastructure and extensive market presence.

The acquisition brings a substantial client base, with 70% of Web4Africa’s customers based in Nigeria. This will significantly enhance HOSTAFRICA’s presence in the region. The addition of Web4Africa’s operations in Ghana and its ICANN accreditation will further enrich HOSTAFRICA’s offerings, particularly in regions where the company has seen slower progress.

Michael Osterloh, CEO of HOSTAFRICA, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, “We’d like to congratulate Oluniyi for choosing HOSTAFRICA and seeing the acquisition through. His hard work and dedication are evident in the business he has built. We look forward to integrating the talented team from Web4Africa into our operations. This acquisition solidifies our position as a top African hosting service provider.”

Oluniyi Ajao, Managing Director of Web4Africa, highlighted the mutual benefits of the acquisition, noting, “I’m very passionate about the future of our continent, Africa. I strive to contribute to developing the industries I am a part of. This acquisition by HOSTAFRICA is a significant step forward. I look forward to the exciting growth opportunities it brings for our clients. It also represents a significant advancement for the broader African hosting market.”

This acquisition is a pivotal step in HOSTAFRICA’s expansion strategy, enhancing its market position in West Africa. HOSTAFRICA already operates two data centres in Johannesburg, South Africa, including an ISO-compliant facility, providing top-tier hosting solutions with enhanced performance, reliability, and security.

Web4Africa clients will continue to receive the same exceptional service, along with HOSTAFRICA’s expertise and a broader range of products and services. HOSTAFRICA has committed to ensuring a smooth transition and uninterrupted service, with dedicated support engineers available to resolve any issues.

About HOSTAFRICA

Founded in 2016 by Michael Osterloh and two experienced European hosting entrepreneurs, HOSTAFRICA is dedicated to providing digital opportunities for entrepreneurs across Africa. The company offers a comprehensive range of hosting solutions, including websites, e-commerce, and VPS services, to over 55,000 customers. HOSTAFRICA’s expansion into Nigeria in 2021 and Kenya in 2022 underscores its commitment to establishing a robust presence across the continent. Renowned for exceptional customer support, HOSTAFRICA has earned a 4.9 out of 5 rating on the review platform HelloPeter. The company’s personalised assistance and industry-leading response times ensure that all clients receive the support they need to succeed in their digital ventures.