Axiz Secures Veeam Distribution Rights in East Africa

By
Oluniyi D. Ajao
-
Axiz
Axiz

Axiz, a prominent technology distribution company based in Africa, has recently been granted the distribution rights for Veeam, a renowned provider of data management solutions. The strategic move solidifies Axiz’s commitment to the African continent, serving as a pivotal step in its growth strategy.

Covering a selection of countries, namely Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ethiopia, the distribution rights award marks a significant development in Axiz’s decade-long collaborative journey with Veeam across various markets. The extension of operations into East Africa is a logical progression for Axiz, as it responds to the escalating demand for advanced data management solutions within the region.

Terence Barter, a representative of Axiz, highlighted the company’s prior investments in establishing meaningful connections with resellers in the East African region. This proactive approach has facilitated a comprehensive understanding of the distinctive challenges and nuances inherent to the area, empowering Axiz to effectively navigate the intricacies of conducting business across diverse African countries.

Capitalizing on its well-established network, comprehensive expertise, and robust support services, Axiz aspires to expedite the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, reinforcing its standing as a dependable technology distributor across the continent.

Related
Previous articleWhy Cyber Protection is the Ultimate Defense for African Enterprises
Next articleSKYWORTH Unveils SA’s First 100″ 4K QLED Google TV & More
Avatar of Oluniyi D. Ajao
Oluniyi D. Ajao
https://olu.ceo
Oluniyi D. Ajao is an Internet Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast based in South Africa. Follow him on twitter @niyyie for more tech updates.
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Myspace Path Pinterest Twitter WordPress Youtube

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.