Xiaomi launches 5G editions of the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi 10

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G complementing its popular Redmi Note 11 Series with more 5G power. The company has also launched the Redmi 10 5G, the first Redmi Series device to feature 5G.

Xiaomi says it is pushing the legacy of the Redmi Note Series one step further by delivering a performance that exceeds expectations, and that is why it launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 5 and a 2,400 x 1,080-pixel resolution. We are also getting a Dimensity 920 SoC, LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

The smartphone features a 108 MP primary camera, a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2 MP macro camera and a 16 MP front-facing sensor.

As the first-ever Redmi smartphone equipped with 120W wired charging, Xiaomi claims the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G charges its 4,500mAh battery to 100% in 15 minutes.

The phone features a 108MP primary camera, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP tele-macro camera. The main camera features a Samsung HM2 sensor and dual native ISO.

Redmi 10 5G

For the first time, 5G is coming to Redmi Series with the debut of Redmi 10 5G.

Powering up the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, with an octa-core CPU of up to 2.2GHz and the support of a dual 5G SIM.

The Redmi 10 5G also features a 50MP main and a 2MP depth camera as well as a 6.58” FHD+ Dot Drop display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device also comes with a 5,000mAh battery.