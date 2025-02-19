Brazil Digital Nomad Visa (30 FAQs)

What is Brazil’s Digital Nomad Visa?
Officially called the VITEM XIV, this type of visa authorizes a working non-Brazilian from outside the MERCOSUR area to live and work remotely from Brazil for a limited time. It was introduced in 2022.
Who is eligible for the Brazil Digital Nomad Visa?
Any non-Brazilian who is not a citizen of a MERCOSUR country who can prove they do not have a criminal record and whose job allows them to work remotely from Brazil may be eligible for this type of visa or residency.
How long is the Digital Nomad Visa valid in Brazil?
By law, this visa is issued for one (1) year only. It is only issued or renewed for one year at each application.
Can the Digital Nomad Visa be extended?
Yes. By law, renewal or extension is allowed for another one year. In practice, there have been reports about a 2nd renewal.
What are the income requirements for the visa?
The applicant must demonstrate a recurring minimum income of US$1,500 per month or a saving of US$18,000. Either way, the active job must be linked to this income.
Do I need health insurance for the Digital Nomad Visa?
Yes. A Brazilian Consulate would demand proof of health insurance (not travel insurance) that covers Brazil. However, this is not a requirement if applying for a Digital Nomad Residency from within Brazil itself.
What is the difference between a Digital Nomad Visa and a Digital Nomad Residency?
The Visa is applied for outside Brazil, while residency is applied for within Brazil itself. Some Brazilian Embassies/Consulates do not process the Digital Nomad Visa. In this case, an applicant can enter Brazil with the qualifying documents and apply for residency within Brazil itself.
Can I work for a Brazilian company with this visa?
No. Working for a Brazilian company is not allowed. This visa/residency is issued so the holder can work remotely for a non-Brazilian company from within Brazil’s territory. Where circumstances change, it is advised to seek legal counsel that can lead to another application for the right residency that can permit working for a Brazilian company.
What documents are required to apply for the visa?
This depends on the location of the application, but typically, the following are required:
– a filled online application
– a work contract between the applicant and the non-Brazilian company
– a travel passport (that is valid for the duration of the visa and has a minimum of two blank pages)
– Two passport photographs
– Birth Certificate (Apostilled and with a sworn translation if it is not in the Portuguese language)
– a Criminal Record or Police Clearance Certificate from the applicant’s place of primary residence
– Proof of Finances (usually 3-month’s bank statement showing a stable income of US$1,500 per month or a bank balance of US$18,000)
– Proof of Medical Health Insurance valid for the entire stay in Brazil (not just travel insurance)
How do I apply for the Brazil Digital Nomad Visa?
Consult the website of the Brazilian Embassy or Consulate in your country for the specific requirements and then prepare a solid application based on that. Considering the complexities involved, it is usually a good idea to consult a credible law firm for this type of visa.
Where can I apply for the visa?
From outside Brazil, one has to apply at the nearest Brazilian Embassy or Consulate.
The application starts online inside Brazil, and the papers must be submitted to the nearest Policia Federal Immigration Office. The specific procedure varies state by state within Brazil.
How much does the Digital Nomad Visa cost?
The fees would vary depending on the location of the application.
How long does it take to process the visa application?
This depends on the location of the application but can vary from 1 week to 3 months.
Can I bring my family on this visa?
This type of Visa is not as robust as the other Visas that lead to residency in Brazil. The chances of bringing a whole family based on this visa are low. It may be best for the family to apply for other Visas they qualify for, like Work or Study Visas.
Is there a criminal record check required?
Yes. A Criminal Record / Police Report is required from the applicant’s country of origin or residence. A criminal record check is also done in Brazil. A Digital Nomad Visa may not be approved when there is a serious criminal record.
What is the minimum passport validity required?
One year.
Do I need to register with the Federal Police once in Brazil?
Yes. If a Digital Nomad Visa is approved outside Brazil, the applicant must apply for the residency card with the Policia Federal Immigration Office within 30 days of being in Brazil.
Can I travel in and out of Brazil with this visa?
Yes. The Residency Card is issued for one year and allows the holder to enter and exit Brazil during its validity.
What happens if my visa application is denied?
An Appeal of the Denial may be possible. To improve the chances of a better outcome, it is better to consult a qualified lawyer who specializes in Brazilian Immigration law for assistance with this.
Is there a tax obligation for digital nomads in Brazil?
Any resident who has lived in Brazil for more than 183 days in a rolling 365-day period is liable to file tax returns in Brazil.
Can I apply for Permanent Residency with this Visa?
No. The Brazil Digital Nomad Residency does NOT lead to Permanent Residency – as of February 2025.
Is there an age limit for applying for the Digital Nomad Visa?
This visa is typically available to any qualified non-Brazilian within working age.
What languages do I need to know in order to apply?
There are no specific language expectations. Considering Brazilian Portuguese is the predominant language in Brazil, however, it would be expedient for non-Brazilians to learn the language to improve their lifestyle while living in Brazil.
Can I study in Brazil while on this visa?
While it may be okay to study short courses while living in Brazil, a Study Permit would be more ideal and suitable towards longer courses.
What are the visa’s renewal conditions?
The Digital Nomad Residency holder needs to continue to meet the qualifying requirements for original residency, including financial requirements. Where this is the case, renewals are typically straightforward.
Do I need to prove accommodation in Brazil?
Proof of accommodation needs to be presented at the time of the application.
Can I own property in Brazil with this visa?
Yes. However, Depending on the property’s value, a Permanent Residency option can be considered where the value meets the threshold of about $200,000 (1 million Brazilian Reals).
Where can I live in Brazil?
A Digital Nomad Residency holder can live in any part of Brazil, but these cities are typically popular among Digital Nomads:
– Recife
– Curitiba
– Goiania
– Rio de Janeiro
– Vitória
– Porto Alegre
– Brasilia
– Jundiaí
– São Paulo
– Belo Horizonte
– Florianopolis
– Natal
– Belem
– Itajai
– Joao Pessoa
– Campinas
– Salvador
– Trancoso
– Pipa
– Fortaleza
What vaccinations are required for the Digital Nomad Visa?
No vaccinations are directly required for this type of visa.
Can I participate in local business activities with this visa?
No. This visa is specifically intended for working remotely in Brazil for a non-Brazilian company.