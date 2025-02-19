Brazil Digital Nomad Visa (30 FAQs)

This depends on the location of the application, but typically, the following are required:

– a filled online application

– a work contract between the applicant and the non-Brazilian company

– a travel passport (that is valid for the duration of the visa and has a minimum of two blank pages)

– Two passport photographs

– Birth Certificate (Apostilled and with a sworn translation if it is not in the Portuguese language)

– a Criminal Record or Police Clearance Certificate from the applicant’s place of primary residence

– Proof of Finances (usually 3-month’s bank statement showing a stable income of US$1,500 per month or a bank balance of US$18,000)

– Proof of Medical Health Insurance valid for the entire stay in Brazil (not just travel insurance)