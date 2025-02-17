ESpanix Expands Network to Portugal

ESpanix, a major player in internet exchange services, has extended its network into Portugal with three new strategic locations: two in Lisbon and one in Sines. This expansion forms part of ESpanix’s broader international growth strategy, which focuses on enhancing East-West connectivity.

The new setup creates a ring connecting Madrid to Sines, through Lisbon, and back to Madrid, ensuring that ESpanix members can enjoy consistent service quality and redundancy similar to what is available at the company’s six points of presence in Spain, located in Barcelona and Madrid.

This development offers significant benefits for Portuguese networks looking to improve connectivity with Spain. It provides access to the ESpanix Node, the primary neutral node in the Iberian Peninsula. Additionally, services like ESpanix Reach, which facilitates European connections, and ESpanix VLAN, which creates private links among members, are now accessible in Portugal.

The expansion also positions ESpanix closer to networks in Central and South America, including Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, enhancing direct and low-latency connections with over 180 networks that are part of ESpanix. This is particularly crucial for real-time and voice applications, where reduced latency and cost are paramount.

Following a recent upgrade allowing for 400G port speeds, ESpanix’s infrastructure is now equipped to handle increased traffic, especially beneficial for transatlantic data exchange due to cultural and linguistic similarities.

The services in Portugal are operational at:

Start Campus in Sines

Equinix in Lisbon

LDV Altice in Lisbon

This expansion marks a significant step in ESpanix’s strategy to fortify its presence across the European continent and beyond.