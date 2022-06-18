MTN Group Appoints New Fintech Chief Risk Officer

MTN Group has announced the appointment of Riaan Wessels as Chief Risk Officer: Fintech. The appointment takes effect from 1 July 2022.

Riaan, who has 13 years of experience at MTN, joined the company in 2004 as General Manager: Business Risk Management and returned in 2017 as Group Executive: Risk and Compliance.

“As Chief Risk Officer: Fintech, Riaan will continue to add immense value at MTN by effectively managing risk exposures to the business and ensuring robust processes and controls,” said Serigne Dioum, Group Chief Fintech Officer, MTN.

Over the past 20 years, Riaan has implemented complex programmes in the technology and telecommunications industries at multinational companies. This includes leading extensive risk management, compliance and internal audit teams across operating environments in the Middle East and Africa.

Riaan holds a BComm Honours degree from the University of Free State in Accounting, Auditing and Tax and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Leadership from GIBS.

He is also a Board member of MTN Rwanda and MTN Côte d’Ivoire and a Member and Chairman of the Board of MTN Guinea Conakry.