Dell Financial Services South Africa facilitates 0% funding

Dell Financial Services South Africa can arrange for zero interest rates, payment holidays, and up to 60 months of low-interest periods for qualified customers through its authorised business partner's new financing solutions. **

Dell Technologies announces 0% funding and reduced interest rates, from Dell Financial Services South Africa through its Partners’ for Dell Technologies Customers.

Organisations are under unprecedented fiscal pressure, yet they cannot risk damaging the momentum of their digital modernisation investments. Dell Financial Services South Africa has responded to the pain felt by its customers, by working with its Partner’s to adapt its solutions to bring welcome relief to South African businesses.

“These financial solutions will free up cashflow, ease budget constraints and assist our customers in procuring the IT Infrastructure they need today,” said Doug Woolley, Managing Director Dell Technologies South Africa. “We are committed to helping our customers run their businesses, take care of their people and access essential technology they need today.”

Dell Financial Services South Africa (DFS Partners are introducing zero-percent interest rates for server, storage and networking solutions in the Dell Technologies family, with no up-front payment required. DFS Partners are also offering reduced interest rates on End-User Compute Equipment in combination with payment holidays of up to 6 months, followed by a financed solution varying between 36 to 60 months**.

DFS Partner’s offer three options to help free cash flow while supporting technology transformation investments**:

12 month deferred payment at 0% interest rate: Procure the equipment needed today and only pay in a year. No financial charges are accrued.

Procure the equipment needed today and only pay in a year. No financial charges are accrued. 36 months financed deal at 0% interest rate: Spread repayments over 36 months, with no accrued finance charges.

Spread repayments over 36 months, with no accrued finance charges. Reduced interest rates over 36, 48 and 60 months: Enjoy interest rates reduced to below prime for up to 5 years.

These choices mean no upfront cash payment required, no interest or reduced interest rates charged, and fixed monthly or quarterly payments spread over the finance term. DFS can assist organisations that are under pressure to increase profitability by reducing their spend on IT infrastructure and software.

Through shifting their spend from capital to operational expenditure, Dell Technologies customers can conserve their capital for use elsewhere, increase budget flexibility and create opportunities to match costs to cash flow. These offers help customers preserve and redirect cash reserves to core business activities to generate further profits.

Don’t let hard economic times put a stop to the technology investments that will secure your organisation’s future. Contact DFS and let us enable you to save and modernise at the same time.