Samsung Galaxy A11 Offers Innovation For All

The Galaxy A Series has always stood for amazing value. The incredibly affordable Galaxy A11 offers a generous 6.4-inch screen, a triple main camera, as well as a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
“The Galaxy A Series is designed around offering real value – innovation for all. The Galaxy A11 reflects the principles that have made Samsung Africa’s Number 1 Electronics brand**, as it offers the opportunity to harness the power of pioneering technology at prices that are accessible to more people, ” said Dudu Mokholo, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung Central Africa.
Below are a few ways the Galaxy A11 will become an instant favourite for many:
- A big screen for a better view
Immerse yourself in the large 6.4-inch Infinity-O Display of Galaxy A11. A wide aspect ratio fills your screen with content from edge to edge. Watch your favourite videos, games and live streams in vivid HD+ TFT.
- Triple camera to capture your live moments
Galaxy A11’s Triple camera consists of a 5MP Ultra Wide Camera with a 115-degree field of vision like the human eye, as well as a 13MP (F1.8) camera for bright, clear photos all day. And to round out, a 2MP Depth Camera for adjusting depth of field.
- Power that keeps you going
When out living life, you need a phone that can last. A 4,000mAh battery gives you the power to stream, share and game on. And if you start running low, plug in and power up with up to 15W Fast Charging.
- Stylish colour in the palm of your hand
Galaxy A11 helps you stand out from the crowd with a sleek look that matches your style. Its smooth curves feel like they’re made for your hand, for a grip that’s easy to hold throughout the day and is available in Classic Black or White***.
The Galaxy A11 is undeniably one of the stand-out devices in the much-loved A series. Clearly, this innovation for all.
*Price differ per market
**7th annual Brand Africa 100, Samsung was recognised as Africa’s most admired technology brand in the Electronics/Computer category
***Available coulours may differ per market