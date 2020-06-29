Samsung Galaxy A11 Offers Innovation For All

The Galaxy A Series has always stood for amazing value. The incredibly affordable Galaxy A11 offers a generous 6.4-inch screen, a triple main camera, as well as a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

“The Galaxy A Series is designed around offering real value – innovation for all. The Galaxy A11 reflects the principles that have made Samsung Africa’s Number 1 Electronics brand**, as it offers the opportunity to harness the power of pioneering technology at prices that are accessible to more people, ” said Dudu Mokholo, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung Central Africa.

Below are a few ways the Galaxy A11 will become an instant favourite for many:

A big screen for a better view

Immerse yourself in the large 6.4-inch Infinity-O Display of Galaxy A11. A wide aspect ratio fills your screen with content from edge to edge. Watch your favourite videos, games and live streams in vivid HD+ TFT.

Galaxy A11’s Triple camera consists of a 5MP Ultra Wide Camera with a 115-degree field of vision like the human eye, as well as a 13MP (F1.8) camera for bright, clear photos all day. And to round out, a 2MP Depth Camera for adjusting depth of field.

When out living life, you need a phone that can last. A 4,000mAh battery gives you the power to stream, share and game on. And if you start running low, plug in and power up with up to 15W Fast Charging.

Galaxy A11 helps you stand out from the crowd with a sleek look that matches your style. Its smooth curves feel like they’re made for your hand, for a grip that’s easy to hold throughout the day and is available in Classic Black or White***.

Samsung Galaxy A11

The Galaxy A11 is undeniably one of the stand-out devices in the much-loved A series. Clearly, this innovation for all.

*Price differ per market

**7th annual Brand Africa 100, Samsung was recognised as Africa’s most admired technology brand in the Electronics/Computer category

***Available coulours may differ per market