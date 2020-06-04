Ezipay partners UBA for fintech service expansion

Ezipay took yet another step forward in its goal to ensure seamless and easy transactions for millions of people around the world. This is as a result of the cemented partnership between UBA bank and Artificial Intelligence Technologies Limited.

The two companies have joined hands to launch a unique digital initiative for remittances and bill payments in 8 Francophone countries and Sierra Leone with Ezipay at the forefront of this initiative.

With UBA being one of the largest financial services groups on the African continent with operations in 20 African countries, it goes without saying that Ezipay has a dependable and solid partner behind it.

Group CEO and Founder of Artificial Intelligence Technologies limited, owners of EziPay, Amit Gaur said his company is committed to making Africa the next powerhouse in digital transformation.

“We are committed to making Africa the next power house in Digital Transformation and Financial Inclusion for 1.3 billion Africans” he said.

Ezipay’s unique virtual wallet platform which is open in 149 countries, enables users to add money via their Master/Visa Cards and seamlessly transfer funds to Mobile Money Wallets in 8 Francophone countries and Sierra Leone.

Ezipay is a subsidiary of Artificial Intelligence Technologies Limited and has already been present in Ghana for the past 2 years and is steadily gaining popularity among Ghanaians, the diaspora community and expatriates.