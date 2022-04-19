iDay Western Cape 2022

Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA) and its partners INX-ZA, ZACR and ZADNA are hosting regional events across South Africa throughout 2022. These events aim to attract new members and create opportunities within the local Internet industry.

The series of events aim to provide an immersive day of informative updates and presentations on the state of the Internet industry in South Africa. iDay intends to showcase the benefits of being an ISPA member, peering at the Internet exchanges, opportunities within the domain name space and information on regulation within the industry.

ISPA will be covering the history, structure and function of ISPA, including information on regulatory and social development activities.

The INX-ZA team will be covering the benefits of peering, an overview of the options for connecting in each region, and an introduction to the services available at each Internet exchange.

ZACR will be sharing some insights on growth and development in the domain name sector and highlighting the opportunities for Internet companies to streamline and expand their domain name services.

ZADNA will provide an update on national initiatives to promote the .ZA namespace, feedback from the recent ZADNA forum, and take a look at global domain name developments.

The target audiences for this event are employees working at hosting companies, domain name registrars, Internet service providers and other network operators.

The iDay programme is ideal for ICT students and entrepreneurs interested in working in the Internet sector. We ask that you share the event information with anyone you think may find this event useful and informative.