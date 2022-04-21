Google is hiring for its first product development center in Africa

Google has opened applications for numerous open roles at its new product development centre in Nairobi. Aspiring Engineering Managers, Product Managers, Software Engineers, Senior UX Designers or UX Researchers are free to apply. The effort is geared towards creating transformative products and services for people in Africa and worldwide. “To help realise Google’s mission, we will be hiring visionary engineers, product managers, UX designers and researchers to lay the foundation for significant growth in the coming years,” the company announced.

“We’re looking for talented, creative, and collaborative people who can help solve difficult and important technical challenges, such as improving the smartphone experience for people in Africa or building products that will help everyone thrive together.

Alongside great technical knowledge and a passion for solving hard problems with others, you’ll need to understand how people across the continent use their phones every day and the challenges they face.”

“How might searching for information and accessing entertainment be different in a context where internet connectivity can be challenging and devices and data plans can be expensive? Perhaps you have great ideas for how we can serve relevant and useful information to users just when they need it most? Or do you have a vision for how to reimagine the entire online experience so it’s better, easier and more individually useful, particularly for first-time smartphone users? Then we want to hear from you.”



Supporting Africa’s digital transformation will take teamwork – by 2030, Africa will have 800 million internet users and one-third of the world’s under-35 population. At a Google for Africa event last October, CEO, Sundar Pichai, announced a plan to invest $1billion over the next five years in projects that will provide fast, reliable, affordable internet across the continent; build helpful, local products; and support the entrepreneurs and small businesses that underpin Africa’s economies. The company also opened a Google AI research centre in Accra, Ghana, to help drive useful innovations. The new product development centre is a continuation of that commitment.