Infinix and PalmPay partner to launch Infinix Wallet

Infinix has partnered up with PalmPay to launch Infinix Wallet – a digital wallet app to build a multi-dimensional digital life ecology for Infinix smartphone users that integrates financial services and various payment scenarios into a simple and secure ecosystem.

With the latest move, Infinix wants its users to have the ability to easily complete credit and balance account applications, mobile phone top-ups, daily shopping, money transfers, and more with simple operations on their mobile phones, making their digital finances simple and secure.

PalmPay provides diverse and localised digital financial services to tens of millions of consumers through its innovative technology

and service capabilities.

Infinix becomes the first smart device provider to launch a digital wallet in Kenya with the new partnership.

The Infinix Wallet features include:

Instant Credit : Infinix Wallet gets you a digital credit account for Infinix smartphone users. Without the complicated application process of a traditional credit card, users can quickly open an Instant Credit account with third-party financial institutions and use credit to pay as they go, allowing for a quick turnaround of small payments.

Instant Credit helps users build their credit profiles with the Infinix Wallet by providing a high initial credit limit, allowing users to increase their credit line over time, building up a credit history by making payments on time. Instant Credit also provides Infinix users with customised benefits such as zero processing fees, zero account management fees, zero annual fees and free interest of up to 16 days.

Infinix hopes that the Infinix Wallet will become the one-stop shop for digital finances in emerging markets where Infinix products are popular by integrating daily user spending, including topping up talk time, data and utility bill payments so that users can tap and pay and get on with their day.

The company collaborates with the mainstream local service providers, including Safaricom, DSTV, Kenya Power and Nairobi.

Water.

Infinix adds that the Infinix Wallet has also connected with local merchants offering users a wealth of rebate benefits such as cashback on payments, discounts, loyalty rewards, membership points and more, allowing users to spend less and save more.

The Infinix Wallet will launch in markets starting in May with Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana, beginning with the current alpha test release. In July, the launch will commence in Tanzania and Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal in September.

“We have benefited from the incredible developments of the digital economy and are fortunate to take a key role in building this digital ecosystem. PalmPay delivers its innovative financial technology and extensive service experience,” said Skye Chen, Head of

Global Public Relations of Infinix.

“Together, Infinix and PalmPay will provide consumers with an unparalleled digital financial service experience. In the future,

Infinix will work with more partners to extend the scope of Infinix Wallet services to cover more application scenarios to simplify digital finances for end-users.”

“Infinix is a leading enterprise in terms of market power and brand influence among African consumers. The partnership between Infinix and PalmPay will accelerate the rapid adoption of digital wallets and connect valuable and high-quality services to end-users in more

countries and regions. Additionally, it will also drive the rapid development of the digitisation of financial services,” said Sofia Zab, Chief Marketing Officer of PalmPay.