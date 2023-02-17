Liquid C2 Wins Cloudflare’s Partner of the Year 2022

Liquid C2, the business division of Cassava Technologies, has been named the Cloudflare New Partner of the Year and Certification Champions of the Year for 2022. This award highlights the company’s commitment to sales contribution, skill growth, and providing best-in-class solutions to customers across the African continent.

Liquid C2 CEO, David Behr, expressed his appreciation, saying that the award highlights the power of collaboration between Cloudflare and Liquid C2 as they help their customers safeguard their operations and continue their digital transformation journeys. The partnership with Cloudflare has allowed Liquid C2 to deliver more customized cybersecurity solutions, improve customer service, and create long-term customer relationships.

In the last year, the collaboration between Liquid C2 and Cloudflare has helped enterprises and SMEs understand the importance of investing in cybersecurity solutions considering the ever-growing threat landscape. This award is a competitive, worldwide recognition of excellence among cybersecurity partners and is a testament to the work undertaken to deliver people-centric, secure workplaces.

Liquid C2 is a young player in the cybersecurity industry but has demonstrated a deep understanding of the requirements of its African customers. The company was the first African company to launch a matrix of Cyber Security Fusion Centres in Africa. Through its strategic partnerships with international players like Microsoft, Oracle, and AWS, Liquid C2 understands how to create cloud solutions that deliver their customers’ every business need.

Behr concluded that the award is a testament to the company’s commitment to building a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind. The company’s cybersecurity experts are ready to give businesses the robust protection they need. Whatever your business challenge may be, they are there to help.

