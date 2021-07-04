Interxion makes entry into Nigeria via Medallion acquisition

Interxion, a European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, has made its entry into the Nigerian data centre market through its acquisition of the controlling stake in Medallion Communications, a leading carrier-neutral data centre operator in Nigeria.

The entry into Nigeria would be the 2nd foray of Interxion (a Digital Realty company) into the African market following a similar acquisition of stakes in icolo.io, a Kenyan data centre operator. iColo has a data centre in Nairobi, another in Mombasa and is currently constructing a second one in Mombasa.

Medallion Milestones

Incorporated in January 2004, Medallion was awarded a national license to operate an interconnect exchange by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) in August 2004.

Medallion set up the Lagos interconnect exchange and datacenter in December 2006. The first traffic exchanged was between MTN and Intercellular.

The company later expanded into Abuja with its first data centre in the geographic and administrative centre of Nigeria in December 2011.

Since 2020, Medallion has commenced an effort to evolve into a global brand and expand its footprints beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Medallion Clients

Medallion’s Victoria Island data centre in Lagos is easily the hub of digital interconnections in Nigeria as it serves all major carriers, telecoms, ISPs, web hosts, content providers and related players in the Information & Communications Technology industry.

In addition to serving as the busiest node for the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, it plays host to about 90 industry global and national industry leaders, including:

A termination point for all leading submarine cables that land in Nigeria : ACE, MainOne, Glo-1, WACS, SAT3

: ACE, MainOne, Glo-1, WACS, SAT3 Mobile Network Operators : MTN, Glo Mobile, 9Mobile, Airtel, ntel, Spectranet, intercellular

: MTN, Glo Mobile, 9Mobile, Airtel, ntel, Spectranet, intercellular Fixed Line/Wireless Operators : IPNX, 21st Century, Mobitel, Swift Network, Suntel, Alpha Technologies

: IPNX, 21st Century, Mobitel, Swift Network, Suntel, Alpha Technologies Long-Distance Fibre operators : Suburban Telecom, Multilinks, Layer3, Phase3 Telecom

: Suburban Telecom, Multilinks, Layer3, Phase3 Telecom Internet Service Providers, Carriers, Content Providers, VAS providers: Google, Facebook, eStream Networks, Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), Vodacom, China Telecom, Web4Africa, Angola Cables and dozens more.

Digital Realty

The global brand trades in Europe, Africa and the Middle East using its Interxion company. Global Realty had acquired Interxion in March 2020. It uses other companies in other markets.

Digital Realty boasts of over 4,000 global clients across 290 data centres it owns wholly or through joint ventures with its partners. The company has over 167,000 cross-connects across its footprints in North & South America, Europe, Asia and now Africa. It is present in major cities that support global commerce, including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Seattle, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London and Marseille.

Digital Realty’s diverse customer base cut across various industries and include Facebook, IBM, Oracle, LinkedIn, Rackspace, Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, JPMorgan Chase and thousands more.