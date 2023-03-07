Yellow Card Launches Five New Cryptocurrencies

By
Oluniyi D. Ajao
-
Yellow Card Adds New Digital Assets to the App
Yellow Card Adds New Digital Assets to the App

Yellow Card, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in Africa, has announced the addition of five new coins to its app, providing customers with a broader range of digital assets to trade and diversify their crypto portfolios. With the new launch, Yellow Card customers can now trade over seven digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Celo Dollar (cUSD).

Chris Maurice, CEO and co-founder of Yellow Card, expressed the company’s commitment to providing customers with the most comprehensive and progressive experience possible. According to Ogochukwu Umeokafor, Director of Product Management at Yellow Card, the addition of the new coins was in response to customers’ demand for more coins to trade across Africa.

The new coins provide customers with various benefits, including the freedom to buy and sell various digital assets through the app, seamless portfolio tracking, and easy monitoring of coin prices. Sarah Paterson, Director of Design and User Experience at Yellow Card, stated that the company regularly surveys customers and analyzes trends to choose what coins to feature next, with a core value of being “data-driven.”

Yellow Card has provided innovative financial solutions to many Africans across the continent in recent years. In addition to the new coins, the fintech company recently launched Yellow Pay, an innovative payment feature across the continent. With a presence in 16 African countries, Yellow Card aims to continue its mission to make cryptocurrencies accessible to anyone everywhere on the African continent.

Related
Previous articleApple Unveils New Yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
Next articleWeb4Africa now accepts Binance Pay
Avatar of Oluniyi D. Ajao
Oluniyi D. Ajao
https://olu.ceo
Oluniyi D. Ajao is an Internet Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast based in South Africa. Follow him on twitter @niyyie for more tech updates.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.