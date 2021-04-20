ISPA Warns Against Terminated Members’ Claims

ISPA warns against terminated members still claiming to be members of the association

The Internet Service Providers’ Association NPC (ISPA) today issued a warning to consumers against companies that have terminated their membership of the Association but are still claiming to be members.

The Internet Service Providers’ Association NPC (ISPA) today issued a warning to consumers against companies that have terminated their membership of the Association but are still claiming to be members.

“ISPA handled more than a thousand consumer complaints in 2020. Many consumers rely on service providers being a member of ISPA when they need to escalate an unresolved complaint, or report unprofessional conduct.” says André van der Walt, ISPA’s Chairperson. “We hold our members to a high standard, and members that do not meet that standard can be fined or sanctioned.”

ISPA noted that in some cases, members who have been fined for breaches of the ISPA Code of Conduct have resigned as members to avoid paying fines or being held accountable. While ISPA respects the rights of those companies to choose to no longer belong to an industry body, the Association requires that those companies immediately stop claiming to be ISPA members on their websites and in their terms and conditions.

The Association flagged the following companies who have terminated their membership of ISPA but are still claiming membership:

1-Grid terminated their membership of ISPA on 2021-04-01 but are still displaying the ISPA logo on their website.

Fibrestream terminated their membership of ISPA on 2021-03-08 but are still displaying the ISPA logo on their website, and referencing ISPA in their terms and conditions.

GSolutions had their membership of ISPA terminated on 2020-02-10, but still refer to ISPA in their terms and conditions.

ISPA warns consumers that despite the claims of these companies, it can regretfully no longer accept consumer complaints lodged against them.

Consumers can verify ISPA membership via the ISPA website at the link : https://ispa.org.za/membership/list-of-members