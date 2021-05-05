Virtual Tech Day With PeeringDB

PeeringDB is a freely available, user-maintained, database of networks, and the go-to location for interconnection data. The database facilitates the global interconnection of networks at Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), data centres, and other interconnection facilities, and is the first stop in making interconnection decisions. The database is a non-profit, community-driven initiative run and promoted by volunteers. It is a public tool for the growth and good of the Internet. Join the community and support the continued development of the Internet.

Virtual Tech Day Agenda

10:00 – 10:30 What is PeeringDB?

10:30 – 10:45 The How-to Guide

10:45 – 11:15 Why Adding Contacts is Important incl. How secure are your contact details really?

11:15 – 11:30 How to use PeeringDB to find global Networks, Peering Policies etc.

