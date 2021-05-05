Virtual Tech Day With PeeringDB

Starting Thursday, 6th May 2021, 10:00 AM (SAST)

By
Oluniyi D. Ajao
-
Teraco Virtual Tech Day
Teraco Virtual Tech Day

PeeringDB is a freely available, user-maintained, database of networks, and the go-to location for interconnection data. The database facilitates the global interconnection of networks at Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), data centres, and other interconnection facilities, and is the first stop in making interconnection decisions. The database is a non-profit, community-driven initiative run and promoted by volunteers. It is a public tool for the growth and good of the Internet. Join the community and support the continued development of the Internet.

Virtual Tech Day Agenda

  • 10:00 – 10:30 What is PeeringDB?
  • 10:30 – 10:45 The How-to Guide
  • 10:45 – 11:15 Why Adding Contacts is Important incl. How secure are your contact details really?
  • 11:15 – 11:30 How to use PeeringDB to find global Networks, Peering Policies etc.

You may register here.

Related
Previous articleISPA Warns Against Terminated Members’ Claims
Oluniyi D. Ajao
https://tech.africa
Oluniyi D. Ajao is an Internet Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast. Follow him on twitter @niyyie for more tech updates.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.