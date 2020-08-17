Internet traffic is not only growing in Africa but is increasingly becoming localized, albeit, slowly. With South Africa leading the trail, more international content providers like Facebook, Google etc are bringing content closer to the end-users by peering directly with Internet Service Providers (ISPs) on the African continent.

Southern

NAPAfrica Johannesburg is notable for carrying the highest volume of IP traffic as well as the highest number of peering ASNs. With about 430 public ASNs, it is currently among the top 10 IXPs in the world.

A screenshot from bgp.he.net showing NAPAfrica IX Johannesburg as one of the top 10 IXPs in the world, in terms of members.

The community-owned and driven Johannesburg Internet Exchange is notable for being the oldest active IXP in Africa and is holding its own in terms of membership and traffic.

West

In West Africa, Internet eXchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN Lagos), is by far the largest, in terms of membership and traffic. Considering Nigeria’s population, this isn’t much of a surprise and one can venture to say it has a lot of room for growth as more residents of Nigeria get online.

East

Kenya Internet Exchange Point – Nairobi (KIXP) only reflects the reality that Nairobi is the economic and tech engine room of East Africa, by its being the biggest IXP in that subregion.

North

Northern Africa has had much fortune in terms of IXPs. Not only are the number of IXPs in that region disproportionately low relative their population, but the volume of local traffic exchanged is also painfully low. This may be attributed to their geographic proximity to Europe, thus relying on European providers for content hosting.

IXPs

IXP Country City Members Traffic (Gbps) Launched Angola-IXP (ANG-IXP) Angola Luanda 9 1.6 2006 Angonix (Angonix) Angola Luanda 24 18 2015 Benin IX (BENIN-IX) Benin Cotonou 6 55.4 2013 Botswana Internet Exchange (BIXP) Botswana Gaborone 14 1 2005 Burkina Faso Internet Exchange Point (BFIX) Burkina Faso Ouagadougou 12 4.48 2015 Burundi National Internet Exchange Point (BDIXP) Burundi Bujumbura 8 0.01 2017 Cote d’Ivoire Internet Exchange Point (CIVIX) Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan 8 0.42 2013 Kinshasa Internet eXchange point (KINIX) Democratic Republic of Congo Kinshasa 9 17.02 2012 Djibouti Internet Exchange (DjIX) Djibouti Djibouti 11 2.44 2016 Cairo IX (CAIX) Egypt Cairo 6 5.18 2002 Gabon Internet Exchange Point (GAB-IX) Gabon Libreville 10 16.88 2014 Serekunda Internet Exchange Point (SIXP) Gambia Serekunda 7 0.5 2014 Ghana Internet Exchange Association (GIXA) Ghana Accra 26 52 2005 Le Point d’Echange Internet de la Guinée (IXP-GUINEE) Guinee Conakry 7 0.14 2020 Kenya Internet Exchange Point – Mombasa (KIXP – MSA) Kenya Mombasa 8 0.01 2014 Kenya Internet Exchange Point – Nairobi (KIXP) Kenya Nairobi 58 17.99 2002 Lesotho Internet Exchange Point (LIXP) Lesotho Maseru 0 – 2011 Liberia Internet Exchange Point (LIXP) Liberia Monrovia 4 – 2015 Madagascar Global Internet eXchange (MGIX) Madagascar Antananarivo 9 2016 Malawi Internet Exchange (MIX) Malawi Blantyre 6 0.01 2008 Mauritius Internet Exchange Point (MIXP) Mauritius Ebene 16 0.85 2008 Mozambique Internet Exchange (MOZIX) Mozambique Maputo 15 1.5 2002 Internet eXchange Point Namibia (IXWHK) Namibia Windhoek 13 0.59 2014 IXPN Abuja Nigeria Abuja 12 0.56 2011 Internet eXchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN Lagos) Nigeria Lagos 47 155 2007 IXPN Port Harcourt Nigeria Port Harcourt 4 0.04 2012 IXPN Kano Nigeria Kano 4 0.04 2012 Congo Internet Exchange (CGIX) Republic of Congo Brazzaville 7 0.01 2013 Rwanda Internet Exchange (RINEX) Rwanda Kigali 15 1.7 2004 Senegal Internet Exchange (SENIX) Senegal Dakar 8 0.7 2017 Somalia Internet Exchange Point (SoIXP) Somalia Mogadishu 6 0.02 2018 Cape Town Internet Exchange Point (CINX) South Africa Cape Town 58 13.1 1997 NAPAfrica IX Cape Town (NAPAfrica CT1) South Africa Cape Town 205 169.37 2012 Durban Internet Exchange Point (DINX) South Africa Durban 69 17.9 2012 NAPAfrica IX Durban (NAPAfrica DB1) South Africa Durban 97 12.8 2011 Johannesburg Internet Exchange Point (JINX) South Africa Johannesburg 107 54.3 1996 NAPAfrica IX Johannesburg (NAPAfrica JB1) South Africa Johannesburg 420 1130 2012 Sudan Internet Exchange Point (SIXP) Sudan Khartoum 7 0.01 2011 Arusha Internet Exchange Point (AIXP) Tanzania Arusha 6 0.01 2006 Tanzania Internet Exchange (TIX) Tanzania Dar es Salaam 42 8.01 2004 Mwanza Internet Exchange Point (MIXP) Tanzania Mwanza 12 0.01 2016 Zanzibar Internet Exchange Point (ZIXP) Tanzania Zanzibar 3 0.01 2018 Togo Internet Exchange Point (TGIX) Togo Lome 6 0.1 2017 Tunisia IXP Tunis (TunIXP) Tunisia Tunis 5 – 2011 Uganda Internet eXchange Point (UIXP) Uganda Kampala 28 12.4 2001 Zambia Internet Exchange Point (ZIXP) Zambia Lusaka 13 0.1 2006 Harare Internet Exchange Point (HIXP) Zimbabwe Harare 10 0.28 2017 IXPS in Africa

Af-IX

The African IXP Association (Af-IX) is an association of African Internet eXchange Points. It is a community-driven association serving African Internet exchange points and Internet service providers and the general IP community, including politicians, regulators, and other industry-related sectors. Its membership in Af-IX is free and open to all operators of Internet Exchange Points in Africa.

Internet Society

Internet Society actively supports events, outreach programmes and other activities that promote local peering in Africa. They recently released a report contrasting peering within Kenya and Nigeria respectively, between 2010 and 2020.