In a significant industry shift, MultiChoice, a leading African content provider, is at the forefront of integrating traditional direct-to-home (DTH) television services with over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms. Sabelo Mwali, MultiChoice’s Chief Technology Officer, emphasized the importance of making streaming services as seamless as conventional satellite broadcasts during a recent announcement on 22 October 2024.

The transition to OTT platforms is driven by consumer demand for flexibility, allowing viewers to watch content on any device at any time. MultiChoice boasts an extensive library of 84,000 hours of local content, which is now more accessible through streaming services.

However, this shift brings its own set of challenges, primarily content discoverability amidst vast libraries. MultiChoice has turned to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to tailor content recommendations based on viewer habits. This personalization extends to user interface (UI) design, where AI insights guide the development to enhance user experience dynamically.

Language barriers are also being addressed with AI, particularly through automated subtitling in regional languages. Innovations in Kenya and Nigeria have seen successful implementations on the Showmax platform. The company is now eyeing automated audio dubbing to localize content further.

Data consumption remains a significant hurdle in Africa. MultiChoice has developed advanced data compression techniques and established regional content caching to reduce data use and improve access speeds to combat this. Additionally, adaptive bitrate technology ensures streaming quality adjusts to network conditions, minimizing interruptions.

MultiChoice has partnered to implement solutions that reduce buffering to below industry standards at 0.31% on average to tackle latency, a common streaming grievance. They are also working on aligning the timing of content delivery across both satellite and streaming platforms, achieving a lag reduction to just five seconds behind live broadcasts, positioning them as leaders in global streaming efficiency.

Partnerships with telecommunications companies across Africa are also in place to bundle content with data packages, enhancing accessibility and affordability for consumers.

Mwali’s vision is clear: for streaming to become mainstream truly, it must offer a viewing experience comparable to, if not better than, traditional satellite TV. With these technological advancements, MultiChoice is not just keeping pace with global trends but setting new standards in the television industry.

This evolution in TV technology promises an exciting future for viewers, with more personalized, accessible, and high-quality content delivery on the horizon.