Nokia 8.3 5G, 5.3, 1.3 Smartphones & HMD Connect by HMD Global

HMD Global today announced a wide range of new Nokia smartphones and new services. These include a new affordable flagship 5G smartphone (Nokia 8.3 5G), a Nokia 5.3, a Nokia 1.3 and reloaded Nokia 5310 Xpress Music classic phone.

5G

Nokia announces a renewed partnership with Qualcomm that would enable Nokia to launch new smartphones that support 5G.

According to Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, “We take great pride in working with our partners to deliver unique devices. That’s why we’re excited to announce a number of firsts with this launch. With the help of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G Modular Platform, we’ve created a truly global 5G Nokia smartphone that’s designed with cost, usability and future-proofing in mind. Not only does the Qualcomm 5G solution enable to us condense more than 40 different radio frequency (RF) components in a single module, the Nokia 8.3 5G also features the highest number of 5G New Radio bands from 600hmz all the way up to 3.8GHz – meaning it is a truly global and future-proof device.”

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia 8.3 5G intro video

HMD Global announced a “world-first, future proof, global smartphone” at a relatively affordable price point of 599 Euros. It features a 6.8-inch screen.

The new smartphone uses Qualcomm chips features the highest range of 5G radio bands beating competitor 5G smartphones. According to HMD Global, the Nokia 8.3 5G is the first smartphone to use the Qualcomm® 5G RF Front end module solution, as part of its Qualcomm® Modular Platform, it condenses more than 40 different RF components into a single module, making it not only a global device but also a future-proof smartphone.

The phone comes with a Pureview Quad Camera with Zeiss Optics and capable of night mode, action camera mode and ZEISS cinematic effects. The ZEISS Cinema capture and editor bring extraordinary low-light video recording with OZO audio.

The Nokia 8.3 5G is available globally starting around June 2020 and comes in Polar Night for a global average retail price of 599 Euros for 6GB RAM 64GB storage and 649 Euros for 8GB RAM 128GB storage options.

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3 smartphone

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a quad-camera, the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 Mobile Platform and the signature two-day battery life. The AI-powered quad-camera works in dim light, due to its Night Mode. Wide-angle and macro lenses help capture close-ups, or wide, scenic shots. And with its large 6.55” screen, the Nokia 5.3 helps make the most out of streaming shows and playing games all day long. The Nokia 5.3 has a durable yet stunning, Nordic-inspired design, comes with Android™ 10 and gives faster access to Google Assistant via the dedicated button.

The Nokia 5.3 is available globally starting in April and comes in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal with the 4GB/64GB RAM/Storage configuration priced at a global average retail price of 189 Euros.

Nokia 1.3

Nokia 1.3 smartphone

The Nokia 1.3 delivers modern technology and the brand-new Android 10 (Go edition) OS, at a more accessible price point. Being among the first smartphones launching with Camera Go, as well as low-light AI image fusion technology, Gallery Go and a bright HD+ edge-to-edge screen, the Nokia 1.3 lets you truly see it all whether you’re indoors or in the bright outdoors. One of the first phones to launch with Android 10 (Go edition), the Nokia 1.3 benefits from more speed, more security and millions of apps to get your day going. Plus, you will stay up to date and benefit from an experience that just keeps getting better with a device that will be ready for Android 11 (Go edition).

The Nokia 1.3 is available globally starting in April and comes in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal with a global average retail price of 95 Euros.

Nokia 5310

Nokia 5310

Reimagining the original Nokia 5310 Xpress Music, the Nokia 5310 brings with it an MP3 player and FM radio, combined with powerful, dual front-facing speakers letting you carry your favourite tunes with you on the go. The Nokia 5310 remixes classic design with a slick new feel and battery that’s built to last, keeping you connected day after day.

The Nokia 5310 will be available in White/Red and Black/Red, starting in March 2020 at a global average retail price of 39 Euros.

HMD Connect Global Roaming

HMD Connect

The new HMD Connect Global Data Roaming service would work in over 120 countries with pricing from 9.95 Euros. The pricing includes the Starter Kit (SIM card), 1 GB data, shipping and tax. The service, which is current at the BETA stage, is available at HMDConnect.com. Shipping starts from 30 March 2020.

The 14-day global data roaming plan starts from 9.95 Euros, with plan upgrades starting from 5 Euros.

Brazil

HMD Global grows its footprint announcing expansion into Brazil this year 2020. Nokia smartphones would soon be available locally to residents of Brazil.