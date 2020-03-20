HMD Global announced its first 5G device – the new Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone – on 19 March 2020.
The smartphone seems poised to take “pro-level” photos and videos with the ZEISS cinematic effects that are built in to help make epic videos. It comes with a PureView quad camera with ZEISS Optics.
Key Features
- PureView quad camera with ZEISS Optics
Quad camera setup with ZEISS cinematic effects.
- 5G connectivity
Fast, future-proofed 5G.
- Powered by Android 10
2 years of Android upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.
- Powerful
Energy-efficient Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G Modular Platform.
Specifications
|Design
|Colours Polar Night
Size 171.90 x 78.56 x 8.99 mm
Weight 220 g
|Performance
|Operating system Android 10
RAM 6 GB, 8 GB LPDDR 4x
CPU Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G Modular Platform
|Connectivity
|Cable type USB Type-C
SIM cards Dual SIM and Single SIM models available
SIM card type Nano SIM
Sensors Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor), E-compass, Gyroscope, Power button fingerprint sensor
Keys The Google Assistant Button
|Cameras
|Rear cameras PureView quad-camera imaging system with ZEISS Optics. 64 MP sensor, 12 MP sensor with an ultra-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP sensor with a macro lens
Dual high CRI Rear flash
Front-facing camera 24 MP
Other ZEISS Optics
|Battery
|Battery type 4500 mAh2
Charging 9V/2A
|Storage
|Internal storage 64/128 GB3
MicroSD card slot
|Display
|Size and type 6.81” FHD+ PureDisplay
Display ratio 20:9
|Audio
|3.5 mm headphone jack
FM radio receiver (headset required)
OZO audio
|Network &
Connectivity
|Network speed 5G, 4G
WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth® 5.0
GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+Beidou
Pricing
The Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone will come in two models and two recommended pricing points:
- 6GB RAM 64GB storage at 599 Euros
- 8GB RAM 128GB storage at 649 Euros
Review
The smartphone announced by HMD Global is a well-rounded affordable 5G device and even more enticing based on the global range of frequencies it supports.
The new Quad camera setup looks like they will make beautiful memories.
The pricing point makes it very attractive though it is slightly surprising that the maximum storage is 128 GB. This can be balanced with the dedicated SD card slot.
Some might also find the lack of an OLED screen a deal-breaker but one can understand the numerous compromises HMD Global had to make in other to bring this smartphone at this price point.