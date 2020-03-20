HMD Global live-streamed its new smartphone announcements on 19 March 2020 to a global audience, via YouTube.

HMD Global announced its first 5G device – the new Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone – on 19 March 2020.

The smartphone seems poised to take “pro-level” photos and videos with the ZEISS cinematic effects that are built in to help make epic videos. It comes with a PureView quad camera with ZEISS Optics.

Key Features

PureView quad camera with ZEISS Optics

Quad camera setup with ZEISS cinematic effects.

Fast, future-proofed 5G.

2 years of Android upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.

Energy-efficient Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G Modular Platform.

Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone

Specifications

Design Colours Polar Night

Size 171.90 x 78.56 x 8.99 mm

Weight 220 g Performance Operating system Android 10

RAM 6 GB, 8 GB LPDDR 4x

CPU Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G Modular Platform Connectivity Cable type USB Type-C

SIM cards Dual SIM and Single SIM models available

SIM card type Nano SIM

Sensors Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor), E-compass, Gyroscope, Power button fingerprint sensor

Keys The Google Assistant Button Cameras Rear cameras PureView quad-camera imaging system with ZEISS Optics. 64 MP sensor, 12 MP sensor with an ultra-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP sensor with a macro lens

Dual high CRI Rear flash

Front-facing camera 24 MP

Other ZEISS Optics Battery Battery type 4500 mAh2

Charging 9V/2A Storage Internal storage 64/128 GB3

MicroSD card slot Display Size and type 6.81” FHD+ PureDisplay

Display ratio 20:9 Audio 3.5 mm headphone jack

FM radio receiver (headset required)

OZO audio Network &

Connectivity Network speed 5G, 4G

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth® 5.0

GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+Beidou

Pricing

The Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone will come in two models and two recommended pricing points:

6GB RAM 64GB storage at 599 Euros

8GB RAM 128GB storage at 649 Euros

Review

The smartphone announced by HMD Global is a well-rounded affordable 5G device and even more enticing based on the global range of frequencies it supports.

The new Quad camera setup looks like they will make beautiful memories.

The pricing point makes it very attractive though it is slightly surprising that the maximum storage is 128 GB. This can be balanced with the dedicated SD card slot.

Some might also find the lack of an OLED screen a deal-breaker but one can understand the numerous compromises HMD Global had to make in other to bring this smartphone at this price point.