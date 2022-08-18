Prime Video’s local payment options to drive investment in Nigeria

Global streaming service company, Prime Video has said that it has increased investment in Nigeria’s entertainment industry to enable customers to sign up for the streaming service in local currency.

Josh McIvor, director of International Expansion, Prime Video, said the company was delighted to be increasing its investment in Prime Video for customers in Nigeria, making it a truly localised experience.

“From local payment and a full-scale local marketing campaign to more local content specifically for Nigerian customers, our investment in Nigeria is a significant step towards our broader expansion plans in Africa and our ambition to be the most local of global streaming services,” McIvor said.

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video, said the company is aware that customers want to see locally relevant faces, places, and stories alongside global content on Prime Video.

According to her, Local Amazon Originals, Gangs of Lagos, and LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, which is all local productions that will complement the growing selection of Nollywood and African series and movies.

“The news signals our continued commitment to the Nigerian TV and film industry, bringing the very best of authentic, homegrown stories to not only our customers in Nigeria but also Prime Video members around the world,” Mba-Uzoukwu said.

McIvor said that with N2,300 per month, customers in Nigeria can sign up for a Prime Video membership at PrimeVideo.com and enjoy a great selection of entertainment, including global Amazon Original movies and TV series, popular Hollywood titles, exclusive Nollywood movies, and Local Nigerian Originals coming soon.

According to him, customers can also control the amount of data they use by selecting good, better, or best streaming quality, or downloading on their mobile device for offline viewing later.

Prime Video members can stream and download and watch anytime, anywhere through the Prime Video app on compatible mobile devices, tablets, Smart TVs, or online at PrimeVideo.com.

Prime Video offers customers in Nigeria a selection of popular global Amazon Originals like The Boys, The Terminal List, and the highly anticipated, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, plus Nollywood movies from leading production studios such as Inkblot, Anthill, and Nemsia in addition to the local Nigerian originals.

The increased investment in local production with two Local Amazon Originals for Nigerian customers, Gangs of Lagos and LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, comes as the brand launches the first of many locally produced marketing campaigns for Nigeria.