The Rwanda Internet Community & Technology Alliance (RICTA) which serves as the registry operator for Rwanda’s .RW Country-Code Top-Level Domain (ccTLD) among other things, is organizing a one-day workshop related to the domain name industry in Africa. Titled “Domain Name Branding”, attendance to the virtual event is open to anyone in the African DNS industry.

The workshop which would be via Zoom, requires pre-registration, for attendance. The workshop which would be held on 9th October 2020 from 8 am to 10 am UTC/GMT, would be moderated by Mrs Grace M. Ingabire, the CEO of RICTA.

Panelists

Mr. Joel Karubiu – Chief Executive Officer @ Kenya Network Information Center (KeNIC)

Joel Karibiu

Joel Karubiu is the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Network Information Center (KeNIC) and has over 20 years as an innovative and creative solutions provider with an edge in marketing and Business Development. Joel is tasked with ensuring a robust Domain Registry System in Kenya and ensuring the growth of a unique identification of every Kenyan in the online space. In addition, he drives an internet governance and compliance agenda within the community. Joel has been active in building strong brands using integrated marketing methodologies while being a key contributor to strategic business planning and developing long term growth plans. He holds a degree and masters in International Business Administration from United States International University (USIU) as well as diplomas from various institutions. Joel is passionate about youth development in the field of marketing and entrepreneurship and leads talks with student marketers on their career journeys and is a mentor to many.

Oluniyi D. Ajao

Mr. Oluniyi D. Ajao – Founder / CEO @ Web4Africa

Oluniyi Ajao is the Founder / CEO of Web4Africa, a leading ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar and web hosting company in the Africa region. He has led the company from an early player back in 2002 into a strong market contender with active clients across over 120 countries. He actively participates in relevant conversations related to the DNS industry, IP network peering, and the internet ecosystem in general, in Africa. With a strong affinity for digital technology, Oluniyi actively follows and writes online about technology in Africa.

Innocent Kaneza

Mr. Innocent KANEZA – Chief Executive Officer @ ESICIA LTD

Mr. KANEZA is the Chief Executive Officer of ESICIA LTD and he carries with him more than 15 years of professional experience in software development, web development, mobile application solutions, project management, servers and cloud infrastructure design and management and that in several sectors of activities from government, telecoms, banking, insurance, private, NGOs etc.

Supporters

The workshop is supported by:

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers ( ICANN )

Africa Top Level Domains Organization ( AFTLD ) – an association of country code Top Level Domain registry (ccTLD) managers in the Africa Region

ESICIA Ltd – a Rwandan-based company that specializes in software development and system integration

Web4Africa – a leading ICANN Accredited Domain Registrar in Africa

KENiC – the registry operator for Kenya's ccTLD, .KE

About RICTA

RICTA is a not-for-profit organization representing the Rwanda Internet community. It comprises different ICT institutions and individuals. It was formed in 2005 with the objective of managing the .RW country code top-level domain and the Rwanda internet exchange point.