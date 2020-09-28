FNB Connect deals, reviews, network & coverage map

FNB Connect is a voice and data cellular service offered by the South African financial institution, FNB. It is essentially a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that piggybacks on the Cell C network.

Established as far back as 2009, FNB Connect started out as by offering ADSL internet connectivity to residents of South Africa. It has today evolved into a mobile communications provider with hundreds of thousands of active subscribers.

Sign-Up

The service is very easy to sign-up for, especially when you are already an FNB account holder. You can either sign-up from the FNB internet banking platform on your PC or smartphone app, or you can visit an FNB branch with your ID.

Screenshots from FNB app

To qualify for any of the FNB Connect packages, you need:

have a qualifying account with FNB;

be 18 years old or older;

have an SA ID or valid non-SA Passport with a valid Resident’s Visa/Permit

Deals

FNB Connect offers 7 main types of plans:

Prepaid SIM: this comes with a free SIM card and allows you to top with airtime or bundles at any time. You can also earn back up to 15% on your monthly spends, depending on your eBucks reward level. You are also entitled to some free data, airtime and or SMS – depending on your FNB relationship.

this comes with a free SIM card and allows you to top with airtime or bundles at any time. You can also earn back up to 15% on your monthly spends, depending on your eBucks reward level. You are also entitled to some free data, airtime and or SMS – depending on your FNB relationship. Talk Max & Talk Max Pro: this option offers anytime unlimited voice calling, within certain terms/conditions.

this option offers anytime unlimited voice calling, within certain terms/conditions. Lifestyle Plans: top-up or postpaid options that offer a wide range of voice, data or SMS options.

top-up or postpaid options that offer a wide range of voice, data or SMS options. Data Plans: data-only plans that offer extra data bonuses based on usage.

data-only plans that offer extra data bonuses based on usage. Flexi Plans: these plans allow you to custom-build the combination of voice, SMS or data that is perfect for your need.

these plans allow you to custom-build the combination of voice, SMS or data that is perfect for your need. Contracts: these are typically bundled with Lifestyle plans and include devices like laptops, tablets or smartphones that are payable over 24 months.

these are typically bundled with Lifestyle plans and include devices like laptops, tablets or smartphones that are payable over 24 months. Business Plans: these are intended for sole proprietors and include multiple plans that offer a combo of voice, SMS or data.

Coverage Map

FNB Coverage (using Cell C’s network)

Most of the populated parts of South Africa are well-covered by their 2G, 3G and or 4G/LTE network.

Tablets, Smartphones

FNB Connect offers a wide range of devices including Tablets, Phones, Laptops, their Accessories, TVs, Game Consoles, Printers / Projectors, as well as Health / Fitness devices from Apple, Sony, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Nokia, Xbox, LG, Huawei, CAT, Fitbit, Suunto, Hisense, Garmin, Asus, Nintendo, msi, Epson and marpahones.

Review

The FNB Connect plans most definitely offer value for money, especially on the higher plans. The company also offers so many different plans that there’s something for everyone’s use-case.

Internet speed tests on FNB Connect at Randburg, South Africa

While the services are relatively affordable, the network coverage is not as strong nor as extensive as those of the established cellular networks Vodacom and MTN. There are patches of zero coverage here and there even in well-populated urban areas.